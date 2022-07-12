Ryan Garcia will fight against Javier Fortuna in the lightweight division. Here you can find when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this fight in the United States.

Ryan Garcia will fight his second fight of the year when he faces the Dominican Javier Fortuna at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California. Here you can find all you need to know about this fight, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on DAZN.

The American Ryan Garcia returns to the ring for what will be the second fight of this year 2022 for him (the previous one was on April 9 against Emmanuel Tagoe) for this fight against the Dominican Javier Fortuna, which was originally planned to take place on last year, but had to be postponed due to Garcia's health problems.

Both are experienced fighters with high KO percentages. In the case of the American fighter, they have an unbeaten professional record of 22 wins (18 KOs) 0 losses and 0 draws; while his rival as a professional played 43 fights with 37 wins (26 by KO), 3 losses, 1 draw and 2 no contests. In other words, we can expect a fight with many exchanges of blows.

Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna: Date

The fight in the lightweight category between Ryan Garcia and Javier Fortuna, will take place this Saturday, July 16 at 8:00 PM (ET) with the main event expected around 11:00 PM (ET).

Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna

This Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna in the lightweight division will take place this Saturday, July 16 at 8:00 PM (ET) with the main event expected around 11:00 PM (ET) can be watched in the United States on: DAZN.

