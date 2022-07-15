This Saturday, July 16, will take place the fight between Ryan Garcia and Javier Fortuna in the lightweight division. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or stream live online for free in the United States.

The American Ryan Garcia will fight against Javier Fortuna in a fight within the lightweight category. Here you can find all you need to know about this boxing fight, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. You can follow all the action of this bout through DAZN in the United States and in the rest of the world.

One of the great promises of boxing in the lightweight category, the undefeated Ryan Garcia, will make his second fight in 2022 against an experienced boxer with more than 40 fights on his professional record, none other than the Dominican Javier "El abejón" Fortuna, who is also a former champion of the featherweight category.

Finally, this fight will take place, which was actually planned to take place in 2021, but it did not take place due to the withdrawal of the American due to health problems. At that time, the Dominican said that it was actually that Garcia was afraid of him and now he assures that he will end the American's undefeated record.

Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna: Fight information

Date: Saturday, July 16

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Live Stream: DAZN

Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Ryan Garcia will make his second fight of this 2022 with which he arrives with a very good shooting to this combat. In addition, his record as a professional leaves no doubt about the power of his punch: no less than 22 wins (18 KOs) 0 losses and 0 draws. In other words, a worse KO percentage greater than 80%.

His rival, the Dominican Javier Fortuna, also has a fearsome punch, with a professional record of 37 wins (26 by KO), 3 losses, 1 draw and 2 no contests in 43 fights. Without a doubt, it will be necessary to be attentive to the crosses since some could end up with a knock down. Likewise, it will be interesting to see if, knowing both that his rival is dangerous due to his punch, they will try to protect themselves more and not unleash more blows than necessary or if they will go out to finish the fight as soon as possible.

How to watch or live stream Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna in the US

This fight between Ryan Garcia and Javier Fortuna in the lightweight division that will take place this Saturday, July 16 at 8:00 PM (ET), with the main evet expected around 11:00 PM (ET), can be watched in the United States ante the rest of the world on: DAZN.

Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this fight. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Ryan Garcia is the favorite to take the victory with -1200 odds, while +650 odds will be for the Javier Fortuna’s victory.

*Odds via DraftKings