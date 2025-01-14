Terence Crawford sends cryptic message as potential Canelo Alvarez fight looms

The boxing world was electrified by the news that Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez could finally be on a collision course for a mega bout. After months of speculation and negotiations, it seems that the long-anticipated showdown between these two titans of boxing is edging closer to reality.

This fight promises to be one of the most thrilling in recent years. Crawford, known for his blistering speed, pinpoint accuracy, and knockout power, will present an unprecedented challenge to Canelo Alvarez, a boxer with an impeccable record and a battle-tested style that has earned him global recognition.

Crawford, who recently unified titles at super welterweight with a dominant win over Israil Madrimov, has shared his confidence ahead of the showdown. “Ima shock the world, watch!! The best is yet to come. I had it in my back pocket this whole time,” Crawford wrote on “X” (formerly Twitter), fueling speculation about his belief in his ability to dethrone the undisputed champion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Crawford’s big move: Facing Canelo at 168 pounds

To face Canelo, Crawford will need to step up two weight classes, competing at 168 pounds. This presents a significant challenge, but Crawford has demonstrated his adaptability across different divisions. However, stepping into Canelo’s world at super middleweight will be a true test of his skill and resilience.

Canelo Alvarez of Mexico poses during their ceremonial weigh-in at Toshiba Plaza on September 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alvarez will meet Gennadiy Golovkin for their undisputed super middleweight title bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 17. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Growing expectations for the epic clash

The mere possibility of Crawford vs Canelo has sparked massive excitement in the boxing community. This fight has the potential to be one of the most significant in recent memory, with the outcome shaping the future of the 168-pound division.

Advertisement

see also Canelo Alvarez's shocking reason for refusing to spar with David Benavidez

As negotiations continue, all eyes are on the boxing world to see when and where this epic showdown will take place. Fans are eagerly awaiting the official announcement, hoping for confirmation of a fight that could go down in history as one of the sport’s greatest clashes.