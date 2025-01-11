David Benavidez, widely regarded as one of the brightest young talents in Mexican boxing, has shed light on why Canelo Alvarez declined to spar with him—a decision that appears rooted in strategy.

Benavidez, who boasts an impeccable professional record of 29-0-0, is set to face David Morrell Jr. on February 1. Often heralded as the future of Mexican boxing, Benavidez aims to solidify his status as one of the premier pound-for-pound fighters in the sport.

Canelo Alvarez, meanwhile, continues to dominate the boxing world. With an outstanding record of 62-2-2, the Mexican superstar remains a formidable force. His most recent bout, a unanimous decision victory over Edgar Berlanga last September, reaffirmed his prowess in the ring.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why did Canelo refuse to spar with Benavidez?

According to Benavidez, a sparring session had been arranged between the two, but it was canceled by Canelo’s team. The reason? Benavidez had been training with Gennadiy Golovkin (GGG) at the time.

David Benavidez (red/green trunks) reacts after defeating Anthony Dirrell (not in frame) after a corner stoppage in their WBC Super Middleweight Championship fight at Staples Center on September 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Advertisement

“That was the smartest thing he [Canelo] has ever done,” Benavidez said during an interview with Steven Cureno III on the KO Artists Sports show. “I was sparring GGG… then they called saying, ‘We know you’re sparring GGG… we don’t want you to give our secrets away.’ But I would have kept that to myself. If I would have sparred him, he would never want to fight me because he would see what level I’m at.”

Advertisement

see also Roy Jones Jr. makes bold prediction about potential Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford showdown

A strategic decision by Canelo

Canelo’s decision to steer clear of sparring with Benavidez highlights his calculated approach to potential opponents. By avoiding the session, Canelo likely sought to prevent any exchange of strategic insights that could benefit Benavidez in a future fight. The move underscores Alvarez’s awareness of the young fighter’s skills and the potential threat he poses.

Advertisement

Canelo vs. Benavidez: A dream matchup

As two of the most accomplished Mexican boxers of their generation, Benavidez and Canelo have been at the center of fan speculation for years. A clash between the two remains one of the most highly anticipated matchups in boxing.

However, despite the excitement surrounding a potential fight, the showdown has yet to materialize, leaving fans yearning for what could be one of the sport’s most electrifying encounters.

Advertisement