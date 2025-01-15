NFL News: Texans HC DeMeco Ryans makes something clear on weather for game vs Andy Reid's Chiefs

The Houston Texans will have a tough challenge when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. DeMeco Ryans will face head coach Andy Reid with the goal of denying him the chance to win a third consecutive Super Bowl.

The Texans are led by CJ Stroud in his second season as a pro. They showed character in the Wild Card round by beating Justin Herbert’s Los Angeles Chargers, and now they want to overcome all odds to play the Chiefs, who are rested for being the best in the AFC conference.

In addition to the sports component, which in itself concentrates much of the tension, there are some details to consider, such as the weather. In addition, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the other stars of Reid‘s Chiefs last saw action in the Christmas Day game and are fully recovered. Ryans gave his thoughts on the particular weather that will be experienced in Missouri on Saturday.

Ryans made one thing clear about the weather conditions

Frigid weather awaits the Texans against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in conditions Houston is not accustomed to playing in. Ryans opined on the cold weather in the game against Kansas City. “The weather can be a challenge if you allow it to be a challenge. There is no excuses about weather. For me and for our guys, it’s something we can’t control. You don’t control the weather,” Ryans told KPRC.

Joshua Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs sacks C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans

Playing at the home of the Vince Lombardi Trophy candidate is no easy test, but Ryans is not intimidated. “Wherever we have to play, we’re ready to go play. We understand we’ll be on the road. It’s going to be cold, that’s what we have to deal with. And it’s not a challenge for us, it’s just something the other team has to deal with as well. So, we’re ready to go,” he said.

Some doubts in the Texans’ roster

Facing Reid’s Chiefs demands the most from the Texans, who in the days leading up to the game have had some concerns about the physical condition of their players. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, wide receiver Robert Woods and right guard Juice Scruggs missed the Texans’ last practice and could have complications before the cold playoffs game against Kansas City.