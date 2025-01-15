Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Texans HC DeMeco Ryans makes something clear on weather for game vs Andy Reid's Chiefs

DeMeco Ryans gave his opinion regarding the weather as a conditioning factor for the game between the Houston Texans and Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

By Ignacio Cairola

DeMeco Ryans, the head coach of the Houston Texans
© Photo by Justin Ford/Getty ImagesDeMeco Ryans, the head coach of the Houston Texans

The Houston Texans will have a tough challenge when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. DeMeco Ryans will face head coach Andy Reid with the goal of denying him the chance to win a third consecutive Super Bowl.

The Texans are led by CJ Stroud in his second season as a pro. They showed character in the Wild Card round by beating Justin Herbert’s Los Angeles Chargers, and now they want to overcome all odds to play the Chiefs, who are rested for being the best in the AFC conference.

In addition to the sports component, which in itself concentrates much of the tension, there are some details to consider, such as the weather. In addition, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the other stars of Reid‘s Chiefs last saw action in the Christmas Day game and are fully recovered. Ryans gave his thoughts on the particular weather that will be experienced in Missouri on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ryans made one thing clear about the weather conditions

Frigid weather awaits the Texans against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in conditions Houston is not accustomed to playing in. Ryans opined on the cold weather in the game against Kansas City. “The weather can be a challenge if you allow it to be a challenge. There is no excuses about weather. For me and for our guys, it’s something we can’t control. You don’t control the weather,” Ryans told KPRC.

CJ Stroud vs Chiefs

Joshua Williams of the Kansas City Chiefs sacks C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans

Advertisement

Playing at the home of the Vince Lombardi Trophy candidate is no easy test, but Ryans is not intimidated. “Wherever we have to play, we’re ready to go play. We understand we’ll be on the road. It’s going to be cold, that’s what we have to deal with. And it’s not a challenge for us, it’s just something the other team has to deal with as well. So, we’re ready to go,” he said.

Andy Reid&#039;s net worth: How much money does the Kansas City Chiefs head coach have?

see also

Andy Reid's net worth: How much money does the Kansas City Chiefs head coach have?

Some doubts in the Texans’ roster

Facing Reid’s Chiefs demands the most from the Texans, who in the days leading up to the game have had some concerns about the physical condition of their players. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, wide receiver Robert Woods and right guard Juice Scruggs missed the Texans’ last practice and could have complications before the cold playoffs game against Kansas City.

Advertisement
ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

ALSO READ

Dodgers lost three Latin American prospects in the race for Roki Sasaki
MLB

Dodgers lost three Latin American prospects in the race for Roki Sasaki

NCAAF News: Bulldogs HC Kirby Smart loses key defensive player to the transfer portal
College Football

NCAAF News: Bulldogs HC Kirby Smart loses key defensive player to the transfer portal

Where to watch Barcelona vs Real Betis live in the USA: 2024/2025 Copa del Rey
Soccer

Where to watch Barcelona vs Real Betis live in the USA: 2024/2025 Copa del Rey

Where to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League
Premier League

Where to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Better Collective Logo