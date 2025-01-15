Where to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham live in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Arsenal will face off against Tottenham in a Matchday 21 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the United States can enjoy the action through several broadcast and streaming options. Here’s a detailed look at the kickoff times and where to tune in for the game.

[Watch Arsenal vs Tottenham online in the US on Peacock Premium]

The North London Derby is set to deliver another electrifying chapter as Arsenal and Tottenham clash in a high-stakes battle between two of England’s Big 6. Arsenal, sitting second in the Premier League with 40 points—six behind leaders Liverpool—are eager to close the gap with a crucial victory.

On the other side, Tottenham may be struggling in league form, but their recent Carabao Cup triumph over Liverpool shows they remain a dangerous opponent capable of upsetting the Gunners‘ title chase. This showdown promises to be about much more than just three points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Arsenal vs Tottenham match be played?

Arsenal will take on Tottenham on Wednesday, January 15, in a Premier League Matchday 21 clash for the 2024/2025 season. The match is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal – Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Advertisement

Arsenal vs Tottenham: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

see also Pep Guardiola faces major setback as key Manchester City player requests transfer

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham in the USA

Catch the 2024/2025 Premier League showdown between Arsenal and Tottenham in the USA live on Peacock Premium.