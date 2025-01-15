The boxing world is preparing for an electrifying clash between two powerhouse fighters: David Benavidez and David Morrell Jr. This highly anticipated light heavyweight bout is expected to deliver explosive action, with none other than Canelo Alvarez, one of the greatest pound-for-pound boxers, sharing his intriguing prediction.

David Benavidez, known for his ferocious punching power and relentless aggression, has been chasing a showdown with Canelo Alvarez at super middleweight. Now, the Mexican-American star has decided to move up to the 175-pound division to continue his ascent in the boxing world.

Facing Benavidez is David Morrell Jr., a Cuban phenom boasting an impressive record of 11 wins, with nine by knockout. Morrell has been climbing the ranks and aims to solidify his dominance at light heavyweight.

This pivotal bout carries major implications for the division. The winner will become the leading contender to challenge the undisputed champion, either Artur Beterbiev or Dmitry Bivol, depending on the outcome of their upcoming rematch.

Boxer David Benavidez shadowboxes as he works out at Pound 4 Pound Gym on January 09, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Benavidez is scheduled to meet WBA light heavyweight champion David Morrell Jr. in a bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on February 01. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

What does Canelo really think about Benavidez vs. Morrell Jr.?

Canelo Alvarez, who has faced some of the greatest fighters of his generation, sees the Benavidez vs. Morrell matchup as evenly balanced. Speaking to IFL TV, Canelo described the fight as a “50/50 battle” due to the exceptional skills and knockout power both fighters possess. “It’s gonna be a good fight. 50/50 fight,” Canelo said, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of this showdown.

The future of the light heavyweight division

The stakes couldn’t be higher for this bout, as the winner will emerge as the top contender for the light heavyweight crown. Simultaneously, the division’s landscape hinges on the highly anticipated rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol, set to take place later this month. The victor of that clash will likely face the winner of Benavidez vs. Morrell, setting up a blockbuster showdown to close out the year.

With David Benavidez and David Morrell Jr. battling for supremacy, and Canelo Alvarez’s prediction adding to the excitement, this fight is shaping up to be a defining moment in the light heavyweight division. Boxing fans are in for a thrilling end to the year as these stars vie for their chance to claim the ultimate prize.