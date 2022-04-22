Tyson Fury, the WBC and The Ring World Heavyweight Champion, will fight Dillian Whyte, the interim WBC Heavyweight Champion. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or stream live online for free in the United States.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte: Predictions, odds, and how to watch in the US this boxing fight

Tyson Fury, reigning WBC and The Ring World Heavyweight Champion, will return to the ring after his two extraordinary fights against Deontay Wilder to fight against the Interim WBC Heavyweight Champion Dillian Whyte. Here you can find all you need to know about this fight, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds of this fight.

The British Tyson Fury comes from making two of the best fights between heavyweights that have been seen in recent years against "The Bronze Bomber" Deontay Wilder, in which he defeated the powerful American fighter in a very convincing way. Without a doubt, whenever Fury fights, it is a guarantee of entertainment.

A tough battle awaits the British this time, no less than against his compatriot Dillan Whyte, a tough fighter with 30 fights on his professional record. His last victory against Alexander Povetkin (in which he was vastly superior to the Russian) opened up the possibility of challenging Fury. At 34 years old, this could be one of his last chances to make it to the top of the heavyweight division.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte: Fight information

Date: Saturday, April 23

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Wembley Stadium London, England

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The undefeated WBC and The Ring world champion has a professional record of 32 fights, with 31 wins (22 by KO), 1 draw and no losses. He is a fighter with a much higher KO power than his numbers reflect, and despite his large size, he has very good mobility and great technique.

His rival has a record in 30 fights of 28 wins (19 KO) 0 draws and 2 losses. Whyte's main virtue is clearly his punch, although we must not forget that Fury resisted Wilder's punch and could not be knocked out, so Whyte will have to show something else to beat him.

He learned a lot after his loss to Povetkin, in which an oversight allowed the Russian boxer to win thanks to a shocking uppercut that left Whyte unable to react when it seemed that at any moment he would win the fight by KO. Obviously, in this fight he will have to be even more attentive and not overconfident as he did in the fight against the Russian.

How to watch or live stream Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte in the US

This heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte that will take place this Saturday, April 23 at 1:00 AM (ET), with the main event expected around 5:30 PM (ET), can be watched in the United States on: ESPN+ PPV, BT Sport Box Office.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this fight. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Tyson Fury is the favorite to take the victory with 1.20 odds, while 4.50 odds will be for the Dillian Whyte´s victory. A tie would finish in a 26.00 payout.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this fight as well as others boxing fights through BetMGM.

BetMGM Tyson Fury 1.20 Tie 26.00 Dillian Whyte 4.50

*Odds via BetMGM