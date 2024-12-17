The upcoming heavyweight rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury on December 21 in Riyadh is making headlines not just for the fighters in the ring but for a groundbreaking addition outside of it. For the first time in boxing history, an AI-powered judge will monitor the bout, promising to revolutionize the way fights are assessed. While the AI’s verdict won’t affect the official outcome, its role could set a precedent for future clashes.

Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and owner of The Ring Magazine, introduced this innovation, highlighting its potential to address controversies that have long plagued boxing.

“For years, boxing has been defined by its glory but sometimes that glory is clouded by doubt and controversy,” a promotional video explained. The AI judge aims to bring “fairness powered by technology and human expertise” to the sport, ensuring decisions are free from bias and human error.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The AI-powered judge will provide an alternative perspective during the fight, analyzing each round. While human judges will remain the ultimate decision-makers, the experiment raises questions about the future of boxing officiating. Can technology complement—or even replace—the traditional scoring system?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Usyk and Fury’s first encounter in May ended with a split decision in favor of Usyk, earning him the distinction of becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 1999. The scoring (114-113, 113-114, and 115-112) reflected a razor-thin contest, with Usyk’s ninth-round knockdown proving decisive.

Advertisement

see also Amir Khan shares bold prediction for Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Both fighters don’t want to rely on the judges

While the AI won’t officially impact this rematch, its findings could provide a fascinating comparison to the human judges’ scorecards. With controversy a constant in boxing, this technological addition may be a step toward reducing disputed decisions in the future.

As for the fight itself, both fighters have expressed their desire to avoid leaving it in the judges’ hands. Fury, eager to reclaim his titles, has vowed to finish Usyk before the final bell. Meanwhile, Usyk’s technical precision and stamina make him a threat to repeat his triumph.

Advertisement