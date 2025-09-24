Greatest heavyweight title fights of the 21st century: Rings of fury, legends in combat

Fists crash and boxing legends rise as the ring becomes a theater of raw power, precision and unyielding determination. Every round brings tension, every punch could define a career, leaving fans electrified and history in the making.

The greatest heavyweight title fights of the 21st century up to 2025 combine strategy, endurance and knockout power. These bouts deliver unforgettable moments and iconic finishes that etch themselves into the memory of fans.

Crowds roar, arenas shake and split-second drama turns victories and comebacks into legendary tales. Each clash reveals resilience, courage and skill, showing why the heavyweight crown remains the ultimate prize for fighters and fans alike.

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury I (December 1, 2018)

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury (Source: Harry How/Getty Images)

In what was expected to be a classic boxer-versus-puncher matchup, this fight became a testament to the unpredictable nature of boxing. Tyson Fury, returning from a two-year hiatus and a significant weight loss, was the clear underdog, while Deontay Wilder, the reigning champion, was seen as an unstoppable force with his one-punch knockout power. The narratives of comeback and devastation were set for a dramatic collision.

Throughout the contest, Fury put on a masterful display of skill, out-boxing Wilder for almost the entire fight. However, the drama reached a fever pitch in the 12th round when Wilder landed a vicious right hand followed by a left hook that sent Fury crashing to the canvas in what appeared to be a definitive knockout. In a moment that has since become a viral sensation, Fury rose to his feet just before the count of 10. The fight was ultimately ruled a controversial split-decision draw, setting the stage for their future trilogy.

Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko (April 29, 2017)

Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko (Source: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

This bout was a symbolic clash of eras, with the young, powerful champion Anthony Joshua facing the grizzled, dominant veteran Wladimir Klitschko. Fought in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium, the atmosphere was electric with the weight of expectation. Klitschko, despite his age, entered as the underdog with a chance to reclaim his throne, while Joshua aimed to prove he was the true successor to the heavyweight lineage. The narratives were perfectly aligned for a high-stakes encounter.

The fight itself delivered in every way imaginable. The momentum swung wildly in a back-and-forth battle that saw Joshua drop Klitschko early, only to be floored himself by a powerful right hand in the sixth round. Joshua, visibly shaken, showed a new side of himself, weathering the storm before landing a stunning uppercut in the 11th round that put Klitschko on the canvas. Joshua’s subsequent flurry sealed the TKO victory, cementing his status as a global superstar and securing a dramatic and unforgettable passing of the torch.

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III (October 9, 2021)

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder (Source: Al Bello/Getty Images)

Few trilogies in boxing history have culminated in such a chaotic and thrilling spectacle. Billed as the final chapter of a bitter rivalry, this heavyweight title fight was a true test of grit and resilience. Following a controversial draw and a dominant knockout, the world was eager to see if Deontay Wilder had learned from his mistakes or if Tyson Fury would further cement his supremacy.

What unfolded was an absolute slugfest. Fury dropped Wilder in the third round, but Wilder shocked everyone by rising and scoring two knockdowns of his own in the fourth. Both men were battered and exhausted, but they continued to trade heavy blows. Ultimately, Fury’s superior ring IQ and immense power wore Wilder down. After a final, bone-crushing knockdown in the 11th, Fury was declared the winner in a fight that will be remembered for its sheer heart and relentless action.

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk (May 18, 2024)

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk (Source: Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

This was a fight for all the marbles—the first undisputed heavyweight title bout in a quarter of a century. It pitted the towering and unorthodox Tyson Fury against the masterful, smaller heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk. The build-up was intense, with questions surrounding whether Fury’s size could overcome Usyk’s technical genius. It was a clash of styles and a contest to crown the one true king of the division.

For much of the fight, it was a high-level chess match, with Usyk’s relentless pressure countering Fury’s movement. In the ninth round, the bout exploded into life when Usyk landed a devastating left hand that sent Fury stumbling across the ring. The “Gypsy King” was saved by the ropes and the bell, but he never fully recovered. Usyk secured a split-decision victory, rightfully earning the status of undisputed champion and cementing his place among the all-time greats.

Lennox Lewis vs. Vitali Klitschko (June 21, 2003)

Lennox Lewis vs. Vitali Klitschko (Source: Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

This fight was not what anyone expected, but its brutal, raw drama made it a classic. It was a late-career fight for Lennox Lewis, who was not in his best shape, while Vitali Klitschko was a younger, hungry challenger. Originally an unsanctioned bout, it became a WBC-sanctioned fight afterLewis’ original opponent pulled out, turning it into a high-stakes brawl between two giants of the ring.

The fight became a war of attrition. Klitschko dominated the early rounds with his jab, opening a massive gash above Lewis’ eye. However, the champion’s thunderous punches continued to land, causing more and more damage. Despite Klitschko winning on the scorecards, the ringside doctor ruled his cuts too severe, and the fight was stopped in the sixth round, awarding a TKO victory to Lewis. It was a controversial but defining moment that showed the heart of both men.

Wladimir Klitschko vs. Tyson Fury (November 28, 2015)

This bout was the end of an era. For a decade, Wladimir Klitschko had dominated the heavyweight division with a mechanical precision that often made his fights predictable. The undefeated Tyson Fury, with his larger-than-life personality and unorthodox style, was seen as an annoyance to the established order. The narrative was clear: would Klitschko’s stoic professionalism overcome Fury’s showmanship?

What transpired was a stunning upset. Klitschko was unable to land his powerful right hand, and Fury’s constant feints and awkward movement completely neutralized the champion. The fight was a bizarre and strategic masterclass by Fury, who used his psychological advantage to confuse and frustrate Klitschko. It was not a classic in terms of action, but its historical significance—ending Klitschko’s near-decade-long reign—makes it one of the most important fights of the century.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua (September 25, 2021)

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua (Source: Francois Nel/Getty Images)

A stylistic clash of epic proportions, this fight pitted the powerful, physically imposing Anthony Joshua against the technical brilliance of former cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua was heavily favored to win, with many believing his size and power would be too much for the smaller Usyk. The outcome, however, proved them all wrong.

Usyk delivered a boxing purist’s masterclass. He used his speed, footwork, and superior ring IQ to out-maneuver and out-work Joshua for all 12 rounds. Joshua was unable to land a significant shot, and Usyk’s performance was a testament to the fact that skill can conquer size. The Ukrainian secured a unanimous decision victory and, in doing so, announced his arrival as a dominant force in the heavyweight division.

Wladimir Klitschko vs. Samuel Peter I (September 24, 2005)

Wladimir Klitschko entered this fight with his career on the ropes, still recovering from his stunning knockout loss to Lamon Brewster. He was seen as a physically fragile fighter who lacked the heart for a true brawl. His opponent, Samuel “The Nigerian Nightmare” Peter, was a powerful and aggressive slugger, a seemingly tailor-made opponent to test Klitschko’s resolve.

Klitschko showed a different side of himself in this fight. Despite being knocked down a staggering three times, he showed immense bravery and discipline, using his jab to outbox Peter and secure a decisive victory. This fight was not a display of dominance but of character. It proved that Klitschko had the fortitude to overcome adversity, and it was a pivotal moment that launched a decade-long reign as champion.

Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz II (November 23, 2019)

Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz (Source: Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

This rematch between the “Bronze Bomber” and “King Kong” was a tense and strategic affair. For seven rounds, the fight was a slow-paced chess match, with Luis Ortiz out-boxing Deontay Wilder and frustrating the champion. The narrative was building around Ortiz potentially winning on points, a rare feat against a puncher of Wilder’s caliber.

Just as the crowd began to grow restless, Wilder reminded the world of his one-punch knockout power. With a single, perfectly timed right hand in the seventh round, he sent Ortiz crashing to the canvas. The fight was over instantly. It was a classic “highlight reel” knockout that perfectly encapsulated Wilder’s unique place in the heavyweight division: a boxer who can be losing a fight for minutes, only to end it with a single second of brilliance.

Lennox Lewis vs. Mike Tyson (June 8, 2002)

This fight was not a competitive bout in the traditional sense, but its cultural and historical significance makes it one of the most important of the century. It was the culmination of a rivalry that had been brewing for years, pitting two iconic figures against each other. Lennox Lewis was the reigning champion and a master boxer, while Mike Tyson was the fearsome former king, still known for his terrifying aura.

The narrative of good versus evil and a passing of the torch captivated the entire world. In the ring, Lewis was simply too big, too skilled, and too disciplined for Tyson. He dominated the fight, picking Tyson apart with his jab and powerful right hand. Lewis won by TKO in the eighth round, a decisive victory that ended the most talked-about rivalry of the era and cemented his legacy as a dominant champion.

Wladimir Klitschko vs. David Haye (July 2, 2011)

Wladimir Klitschko vs. David Haye (Source: Scott Heavey/Getty Images)

This fight was a high-stakes grudge match with a significant amount of trash talk from David Haye, who had promised a thrilling knockout. Wladimir Klitschko, tired of Haye’s antics, entered the ring with a palpable air of professionalism. The world was split on whether Haye’s speed and power could overcome Klitschko’s size and jab.

The fight itself did not live up to the knockout promise, but it was a fascinating technical contest. Klitschko relied on his signature jab and clinching to neutralize Haye’s offense, and Haye was unable to land any significant blows. In the end, Klitschko won a comfortable unanimous decision. The fight, while not a brawl, proved Klitschko’s complete mastery of his style and his ability to shut down a charismatic and dangerous opponent.

Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. II (December 7, 2019)

Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. (Source: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Following the stunning upset in their first fight, the heavyweight world was on pins and needles for the rematch. Anthony Joshua, determined to reclaim his titles, had completely reshaped his strategy, shedding weight to prioritize speed and movement. Andy Ruiz, in contrast, was heavier than ever and confident that he would repeat his success. The stage was set for either a redemption story or the confirmation of a new heavyweight king.

The fight was a completely different affair from their first meeting. Joshua put on a disciplined, masterful boxing performance, using his jab and movement to keep the slower Ruiz at a distance. He rarely engaged in a brawl, systematically picking Ruiz apart for 12 rounds. While some fans were disappointed by the lack of action, the fight was a brilliant display of a fighter learning from his mistakes and executing a perfect game plan to win back his titles.

Lennox Lewis vs. Hasim Rahman I (April 22, 2001)

Lennox Lewis vs. Hasim Rahman (Source: John Gichigi/ALLSPORT)

This was one of the biggest upsets in the history of the heavyweight division. Lennox Lewis, the dominant champion, had taken time off and was considered a heavy favorite to easily dispatch Hasim Rahman. Lewis was rumored to be distracted by his role in the film Ocean’s Eleven, a detail that fueled the underdog narrative for Rahman.

The fight ended in a stunning knockout that no one saw coming. In the fifth round, Rahman landed a clean, powerful right hand that sent Lewis crashing to the canvas. Lewis was unable to get up, and Rahman was declared the new heavyweight champion of the world. It was a shocking moment that reminded everyone that in boxing, one punch can change everything.

Vitali Klitschko vs. Dereck Chisora (February 18, 2012)

Vitali Klitschko vs. Dereck Chisora (Source: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

This fight was a spectacle from the start, mostly due to the antics of Dereck Chisora. At the weigh-in, Chisora slapped Vitali Klitschko, setting a tense and personal tone for the bout. The fight was for Klitschko’s WBC heavyweight title and a chance for Chisora to prove he belonged at the top of the division.

In the ring, Chisora fought with a relentless, aggressive style, throwing wild punches and trying to overwhelm Klitschko. Vitali, disciplined and measured, used his jab and superior reach to control the fight. Despite a one-sided scorecard in Klitschko’s favor, Chisora’s performance was praised for his heart and effort. The fight is remembered for its bizarre, chaotic energy and for a brawl that broke out at the post-fight press conference between Chisora and David Haye.

Wladimir Klitschko vs. Alexander Povetkin (October 5, 2013)

Wladimir Klitschko vs. Alexander Povetkin (Source: Epsilon/Getty Images)

In a bout that was expected to be a tough test for Klitschko, he showed the world why his decade-long reign was no accident. Alexander Povetkin, an Olympic gold medalist and a skilled boxer, was seen as one of the few men with the ability to challenge the champion’s dominant style. The fight was a clash of titans with high stakes for both men’s legacies.

Wladimir Klitschko completely neutralized Povetkin’s offense, consistently tying him up and using his strength to wear him down. He scored four knockdowns throughout the fight, dominating Povetkin for all 12 rounds. While the fight was criticized for its clinching, it was a perfect example of Klitschko’s complete mastery of his craft, as he dismantled a highly skilled opponent and proved his dominance over the division.

Wladimir Klitschko vs. Lamon Brewster (April 10, 2004)

Wladimir Klitschko vs. Lamon Brewster (Source: Doug Benc/Getty Images)

This fight was a defining moment in Wladimir Klitschko‘s early career. After a dominant period, he was considered an elite heavyweight, but this fight was seen as an opportunity for him to prove his toughness. Lamon Brewster, a gritty and powerful underdog, entered the ring with a reputation for a strong chin and a powerful left hook.

Klitschko was in control for the first three rounds, but in the fourth, Brewster landed a devastating flurry that had Klitschko in trouble. The champion was knocked down, and although he managed to get up, he was clearly disoriented. Klitschko was eventually stopped in the fifth round, in a shocking defeat that led many to question his heart and chin. This loss forced him to rebuild his career from the ground up, leading to his legendary comeback.

Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. I (June 1, 2019)

This fight is a modern-day fairytale and one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. Anthony Joshua, a physically sculpted and dominant champion, was scheduled to face a much less-heralded opponent. When that opponent pulled out, the late-replacement Andy Ruiz Jr., with his unassuming physique, was thrust into the spotlight. No one gave him a chance.

The first three rounds followed the script, with Ruiz being dropped and seemingly out of his depth. However, in the fourth round, he landed a stunning shot that sent Joshua to the canvas. The momentum completely shifted. Ruiz, emboldened by the knockdown, went on to score three more knockdowns before the referee stopped the fight in the seventh round. “The Destroyer” shocked the world, taking Joshua’s belts in a dramatic and unforgettable victory.

Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz I (March 3, 2018)

In their first clash, Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz delivered a thrilling and dramatic battle. Wilder, known for his power, faced a true test in Ortiz, a highly skilled and experienced southpaw. The fight was a strategic chess match for much of the early rounds, with Ortiz’s technical skill frustrating Wilder’s power-punching approach.

The drama reached its peak in the seventh round when Ortiz landed a flurry of punches that had Wilder on the ropes and in serious trouble. But Wilder, showing his incredible heart and resilience, survived the round. He then proceeded to wear Ortiz down, finally landing a powerful right hand in the tenth round that put Ortiz on the canvas for good. It was a fight that proved Wilder’s grit and his ability to overcome adversity.

Chris Byrd vs. Jameel McCline (November 13, 2004)

This fight was a clash of styles and a testament to the fact that boxing brilliance can overcome brute force. Chris Byrd, a slick, defensive master, was the reigning IBF heavyweight champion. His opponent, Jameel McCline, was a physically imposing powerhouse known for his heavy hands and knockout power.

Byrd’s performance was a masterful display of defensive boxing. He used his footwork, head movement, and intelligence to completely nullify McCline’s power. Despite being the much smaller man, Byrd frustrated McCline for all 12 rounds, winning a lopsided unanimous decision. It was a clinic in pure boxing skill, proving that the art of boxing is just as compelling as a knockout.

Vitali Klitschko vs. Kevin Johnson (December 12, 2009)

In what was an unusual title fight, Vitali Klitschko was challenged by Kevin Johnson, a charismatic trash-talker who promised a knockout. The build-up was filled with bold claims from Johnson, who boasted he would not only win but would also celebrate by dancing on the ring ropes.

The fight itself, however, was a one-sided affair. Klitschko used his massive size and jab to completely control Johnson for all 12 rounds. Johnson showed an incredible chin and heart, absorbing Klitschko’s punishing blows for the entire fight without ever going down. The bout was a testament to Johnson’s toughness, but it was also a display of Klitschko’s absolute dominance and his methodical, unrelenting style.

Joe Joyce vs. Zhilei Zhang II (September 23, 2023)

This rematch was a pivotal moment in the careers of both men. In their first fight, Zhilei Zhang pulled off a massive upset, stopping the previously unbeaten Joe Joyce. In the rematch, Joyce was determined to reclaim his status and prove the loss was a fluke, while Zhang was fighting to cement his position as a new threat in the heavyweight division.

The fight was a brutal and hard-hitting brawl from the opening bell. Both men showed incredible chins, but Zhang’s power and precision were simply too much for Joyce. Zhang delivered a stunning performance, stopping Joyce in the third round with a clean, devastating right hand. The victory was a definitive statement from Zhang and cemented his position as a new and formidable force in the division.

Vitali Klitschko vs. Shannon Briggs (October 16, 2010)

This fight was less of a boxing match and more of a demonstration of one man’s incredible toughness against another’s unbreakable will. Shannon Briggs was a veteran trash-talker who promised a knockout, but Klitschko, known for his stoic discipline, was not rattled. The stage was set for Klitschko to prove his dominance against a brazen opponent.

For 12 punishing rounds, Vitali Klitschko delivered one of the most one-sided beatdowns in recent memory, landing a record number of punches on Briggs. However, Briggs, showing an unbelievable chin and heart, refused to go down. The fight was a testament to both fighters’ toughness, with Klitschko’s relentless punishment being matched only by Briggs’s sheer resilience.

Deontay Wilder vs. Artur Szpilka (January 16, 2016)

Deontay Wilder vs. Artur Szpilka (Source: Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

This was a tense, back-and-forth title defense for Deontay Wilder. Szpilka, a skilled southpaw, was a tough and resilient challenger who gave Wilder problems throughout the fight. The narrative was built around whether Wilder’s raw power could catch a highly mobile and elusive opponent.

The fight was competitive for nine rounds, with Artur Szpilka looking to frustrate the champion and land his own shots. However, in the tenth round, Wilder landed one of the most devastating right-hand knockouts of his career, a thunderous punch that left Szpilka unconscious on the canvas. The knockout was a stark reminder of Wilder’s terrifying power and his ability to end a fight at any moment.

Vitali Klitschko vs. Odlanier Solis (March 19, 2011)

This was a highly anticipated title fight for Vitali Klitschko. Solis was a former Olympic gold medalist and a formidable opponent who had been undefeated in his professional career. The narrative was built around Odlanier Solis’ amateur pedigree and whether he was the man to finally dethrone one of the Klitschko brothers.

However, the fight was over almost as soon as it began. In the first round, Klitschko landed a powerful right hand that sent Solis to the canvas. As Solis was getting up, he twisted his knee and was unable to continue. The fight was ruled a TKO victory for Klitschko. While a disappointing end, it was a reminder of how quickly a heavyweight bout can be decided by a single punch and a twist of fate.

Wladimir Klitschko vs. Eddie Chambers (March 20, 2010)

This fight was a prime example of Wladimir Klitschko at his most dominant. Eddie Chambers was a skilled and quick heavyweight who was expected to challenge Klitschko’s chin with his speed. However, Wladimir controlled the pace from the opening bell, using his legendary jab to keep Chambers at a distance and picking him apart with methodical precision.

For nearly 12 rounds, Chambers struggled to land a single meaningful punch. Just as the fight was heading to a one-sided decision, Klitschko landed a final, thunderous left hook that sent Chambers crashing to the canvas. The dramatic knockout cemented a dominant performance and proved that even when a fight goes the distance, Klitschko’s power was a threat to the final bell.