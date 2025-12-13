Tyson Fury delivers surprising calm verdict on Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua fight

In modern boxing, few matchups have generated as much disbelief and debate as the upcoming clash between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua. Set for December 19, the bout brings together a social-media phenomenon turned prizefighter and a former unified heavyweight champion whose résumé spans title reigns and elite competition.

Paul enters the fight riding momentum after a unanimous decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., while Joshua returns to the ring for the first time since his knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in 2024. Despite the layoff, Joshua remains a heavy favorite, largely due to his experience and proven power at the sport’s highest level.

As anticipation builds, another heavyweight voice has entered the conversation. Tyson Fury, long linked to Joshua through years of stalled negotiations and rivalry, has weighed in with a prediction that cuts against much of the prevailing narrative.

What does Tyson Fury really expect from Paul vs Joshua?

Speaking in a brief interview shared by Oooschtv, Fury offered a surprisingly restrained outlook on how the fight may unfold. “I think it will go the distance, and I think it will be a move around a points job, absolutely,” Fury said.

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off during a press conference for Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images for Netflix

The comment marked a shift from earlier remarks in which Fury speculated Paul might find a way to stop Joshua. Instead, his latest assessment points to caution, pacing, and survival as key themes, particularly with both fighters having clear incentives to avoid unnecessary risks.

How do the numbers support Fury’s view?

Paul’s professional record offers some context. Six of his 13 bouts have gone the distance, including recent fights against Chavez Jr. and Mike Tyson. His lone defeat—a split-decision loss to Tommy Fury in 2023—also came on the scorecards, reinforcing the idea that he can last rounds against higher-level opposition.

How will Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua end?

Joshua’s history tells a different story but still leaves room for Fury’s prediction. Only five of his 32 professional fights have gone to a decision, most notably his losses to Oleksandr Usyk and his points win over Andy Ruiz Jr. in their 2019 rematch. While Joshua is known for finishes, his more measured performances have come when adjustments and discipline were required.

