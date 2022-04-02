The first trimester of 2022 was a very nice tune-up for the second one as it comes with great action and drama for boxing fans around the world. The expectations of Sweet Science lovers were clearly surpassed with exciting clashes that include many of the main names of boxing.
As a recapitulation, the year started with fantastic clashes, such as Julio Cesar Martinez vs Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez, Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall, Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios, Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin, and Amir Khan vs Kell Brook.
However, with due respect, the second trimester of 2022, April, May, and June, has the potential to become one of the best of boxing in years, given that the scheduled fights include not only top boxers but also world titles. Fasten your belts, the best is yet to come.
Which boxers are starring in the main events of the upcoming boxing fights?
It could be almost impossible to have a better lineup in a boxing schedule. Amazing prospects, fierce contenders, consolidated champions, and many of the best Pound for Pound fighters: all of them will step in the ring from April to June 2022.
Canelo Alvarez is ahead of one of the biggest challenges of his career as he is invading a heavier category than the one that haves him as the king. Tyson Fury is facing a hungry contender that is focused on troubling him inside the ring and not outside of it.
Female boxing is witnessing the likely biggest event of its history featured by Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. A Lightweight prospect, Ryan Garcia, comes back to action after a long pause with the intention to become a serious contender in one of the current most competitive weight classes. Also, the Super featherweight division is on the verge of the tremendous collision of two of its top men: Oscar Valdez and Shakur Stevenson.
The list of upcoming fights scheduled in April, May, and June
April 2 - Savannah Marshal vs Femke Hermans, WBO World Female Middleweight title, England
Yamileth Mercado vs Isis Vargas, WBC World Female Super bantamweight title, Mexico
Yuliahn Luna vs Mayeli Flores, WBC World Female Bantamweight title, Mexico
April 9 - Gennady Golovkin vs Ryota Murata, WBA/IBF World Middleweight title, Japan
Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe, Lightweight, San Antonio
Junto Nakatani vs Ryota Yamauchi, WBO World Flyweight title, Japan
Marlen Esparza vs Naoka Fujioka, WBC / WBA World Female Flyweight title, San Antonio
Erickson Lubin vs Sebastian Fundora, Super welterweight, Las Vegas
Mikaela Mayer vs Jennifer Han, IBF / WBO Super featherweight title, California
April 16 - Errol Spence Jr. vs Yordenis Ugas, WBC / IBF / WBA Welterweight title, Texas
Isaac Cruz vs Yuriokis Gamboa, Lightweight, Texas
April 21 - Yesenia Gomez vs Kim Clavel, WBC World Female Junior flyweight title, Montreal
April 22 - John Riel Casimero vs Paul Butler, WBO World Female Bantamweight title, England
April 23 - Tyson Fury vs Dilian Whyte, WBC World Heavyweight title, London
April 30 - Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson, WBC / WBO World Super featherweight, Las Vegas
Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano, WBC / WBO / IBF / WBA World Female Lightweight title, New York
Franchon Crews- Dezurn vs Elin Cederroos, WBC / WBA / WBO / IBF World Female Super middleweight title, New York
May 7 - Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol, WBA World Light heavyweight title, Las Vegas
Mairis Briedis vs Jai Opetai, IBF World Cruiserweight title, Australia
May 14 - Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castaño, WBC / WBA / IBF / WBO World Super welterweight title, California
Jaron Ennis vs Custio Clayton, Welterweight, California
Sergey Kovalev vs Tervel Pulev, Cruiserweight, California
May 21 - David Benavidez vs David Lemieux, Super middleweight, Arizona
Janibek Alimkhauly vs Danny Dignum, Middleweight, TBA
Demetrius Andrade vs Zach Parker, Super middleweight, England
May 28 - Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero, Lightweight, New York
June 4 - George Kambosos Jr. vs Devin Haney, IBF / WBO / WBA / WBC World Lightweight title, Australia
Stephen Fulton Jr. vs Danny Roman, WBC / WBO World Super bantamweight title, Minneapolis
David Morrell vs Kalvin Henderson, Super middleweight, Minneapolis
June 7 - Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire, IBF / WBA / WBC World Bantamweight title, Japan
June 18 - Jermall Charlo vs Maciej Sulecki, WBC World Middleweight title, Houston