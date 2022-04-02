2022 second trimester looks really amazing for boxing fans as many of the most anticipated fights are happening. The action includes stars like Saul Canelo Alvarez, Tyson Fury, Naoya Inoue, Shakur Stevenson, Gervonta Davis, and Jermall Charlo. Get to know when and with whom they are clashing.

The first trimester of 2022 was a very nice tune-up for the second one as it comes with great action and drama for boxing fans around the world. The expectations of Sweet Science lovers were clearly surpassed with exciting clashes that include many of the main names of boxing.

As a recapitulation, the year started with fantastic clashes, such as Julio Cesar Martinez vs Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez, Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall, Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios, Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin, and Amir Khan vs Kell Brook.

However, with due respect, the second trimester of 2022, April, May, and June, has the potential to become one of the best of boxing in years, given that the scheduled fights include not only top boxers but also world titles. Fasten your belts, the best is yet to come.

Which boxers are starring in the main events of the upcoming boxing fights?

It could be almost impossible to have a better lineup in a boxing schedule. Amazing prospects, fierce contenders, consolidated champions, and many of the best Pound for Pound fighters: all of them will step in the ring from April to June 2022.

Canelo Alvarez is ahead of one of the biggest challenges of his career as he is invading a heavier category than the one that haves him as the king. Tyson Fury is facing a hungry contender that is focused on troubling him inside the ring and not outside of it.

Female boxing is witnessing the likely biggest event of its history featured by Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. A Lightweight prospect, Ryan Garcia, comes back to action after a long pause with the intention to become a serious contender in one of the current most competitive weight classes. Also, the Super featherweight division is on the verge of the tremendous collision of two of its top men: Oscar Valdez and Shakur Stevenson.

The list of upcoming fights scheduled in April, May, and June

April 2 - Savannah Marshal vs Femke Hermans, WBO World Female Middleweight title, England

Yamileth Mercado vs Isis Vargas, WBC World Female Super bantamweight title, Mexico

Yuliahn Luna vs Mayeli Flores, WBC World Female Bantamweight title, Mexico

April 9 - Gennady Golovkin vs Ryota Murata, WBA/IBF World Middleweight title, Japan

Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe, Lightweight, San Antonio

Junto Nakatani vs Ryota Yamauchi, WBO World Flyweight title, Japan

Marlen Esparza vs Naoka Fujioka, WBC / WBA World Female Flyweight title, San Antonio

Erickson Lubin vs Sebastian Fundora, Super welterweight, Las Vegas

Mikaela Mayer vs Jennifer Han, IBF / WBO Super featherweight title, California

April 16 - Errol Spence Jr. vs Yordenis Ugas, WBC / IBF / WBA Welterweight title, Texas

Isaac Cruz vs Yuriokis Gamboa, Lightweight, Texas

April 21 - Yesenia Gomez vs Kim Clavel, WBC World Female Junior flyweight title, Montreal

April 22 - John Riel Casimero vs Paul Butler, WBO World Female Bantamweight title, England

April 23 - Tyson Fury vs Dilian Whyte, WBC World Heavyweight title, London

April 30 - Oscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson, WBC / WBO World Super featherweight, Las Vegas

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano, WBC / WBO / IBF / WBA World Female Lightweight title, New York

Franchon Crews- Dezurn vs Elin Cederroos, WBC / WBA / WBO / IBF World Female Super middleweight title, New York

May 7 - Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol, WBA World Light heavyweight title, Las Vegas

Mairis Briedis vs Jai Opetai, IBF World Cruiserweight title, Australia

May 14 - Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castaño, WBC / WBA / IBF / WBO World Super welterweight title, California

Jaron Ennis vs Custio Clayton, Welterweight, California

Sergey Kovalev vs Tervel Pulev, Cruiserweight, California

May 21 - David Benavidez vs David Lemieux, Super middleweight, Arizona

Janibek Alimkhauly vs Danny Dignum, Middleweight, TBA

Demetrius Andrade vs Zach Parker, Super middleweight, England

May 28 - Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero, Lightweight, New York

June 4 - George Kambosos Jr. vs Devin Haney, IBF / WBO / WBA / WBC World Lightweight title, Australia

Stephen Fulton Jr. vs Danny Roman, WBC / WBO World Super bantamweight title, Minneapolis

David Morrell vs Kalvin Henderson, Super middleweight, Minneapolis

June 7 - Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire, IBF / WBA / WBC World Bantamweight title, Japan

June 18 - Jermall Charlo vs Maciej Sulecki, WBC World Middleweight title, Houston