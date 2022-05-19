The former pound for pound best boxer in the world is set to take on his former sparring partner in the Middle East on May 21st.

Floyd Mayweather continues to live the high life, the former undefeated champion left the sport with a 50-0 record and a list of who’s who of defeated opponents from Conor McGregor, Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Álvarez, Ricky Hatton, Oscar De La Hoya, and Arturo Gatti.

Since the end of his boxing days Pretty Boy Floyd or "The Best Ever" has begun to dabble in NASCAR racing and has already had a presence on WWE and Dancing with the Stars. Now in Dubai, Mayweather is going back to his first love, boxing. In an exhibition match with former sparring partner Don Moore set for May 21st, the fight will be held on top of a skyscraper in Dubai and Mayweather is set to make a hefty paycheck for the boxing match.

As is custom with Floyd Mayweather, the former champion likes to show off his bling and he took the time to go to a mall in Dubai and literally bought the entire mall.

Floyd Mayweather goes on major shopping spree in Dubai

Pretty Boy Floyd was up to his old antics in a Dubai mall where he spent some major cash on some of the world’s top designer brands. Social media videos began to circulate as many shoppers were left with their mouths open as hundreds of bags were loaded to a jeep like convertible and taken out.

Mayweather being Mayweather, also uploaded a video to Instagram posting, "Light day of shopping in Dubai Mall." While as extroverted as ever Mayweather is training heavily for this fight with Moore who he holds to high regard.

"I’ve known Don for a long time, and I know that he’s a very smart fighter who I can’t take lightly. I believe that he’s coming to prove something in this fight. On top of this fight being at a one-of-a-kind venue, you’re going to see a guy coming in to take his shot at The Best Ever”, Mayweather said.

The fight is set to take place for only important VIP guests and was scheduled on May 14th but was pushed back due to the death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.