Canelo Alvarez will once again face one of his compatriots again, Jaime Munguia, from Tijuana. What has been his professional record against boxers from Mexico? He you can find out.

The upcoming bout between Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia is one of the most highly anticipated boxing events of 2024. Widely regarded as the best pound-for-pound fighter today, Alvarez will step into the ring to face his compatriot Jaime Munguia from Tijuana. Here, we’ll delve into Canelo’s record against fighters from his own country.

Matches between Mexican boxers often captivate audiences, with intense rivalries forming when two “Aztecs” square off, sometimes resulting in epic sagas of fights that etch themselves into boxing history. Fans are optimistic that this bout will be no different.

From the legendary battles of Ruben “Puas” Olivares and Jesus Castillo, to the electrifying clash between Carlos Zarate and Alfonso Zamora, and the unforgettable rivalry between Israel Vazquez and Rafael Marquez, Mexican boxing has seen its fair share of iconic duels. Among these, perhaps none are as deeply ingrained in the collective memory of fans as the epic encounters between Marco Antonio Barrera and Erik Morales.

Canelo Alvarez against Mexican boxers

As is common among many boxers, Canelo Alvarez commenced his professional career in his homeland, thus it’s unsurprising that the majority of his Mexican opponents. Throughout his 64 professional bouts, he has faced Mexican boxers on 19 occasions. His record in these encounters is notably positive: he has emerged victorious in 18, with 15 of those wins coming by knockout, and one draw.

The sole draw occurred in a bout against Jorge Juarez on June 17, 2006, marking his fifth professional fight. Since then, and indeed prior, Canelo has consistently triumphed over his Mexican adversaries. His most recent clash with a compatriot took place on May 6, 2017, when he defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via unanimous decision.

When will Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia fight take place?

The bout between Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia, vying for the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles, is scheduled to unfold this Saturday, May 4th, at the illustrious T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The main event is slated to commence around 11:15 PM (ET), though preceding the headline bout, spectators will be treated to a series of preliminary fights and captivating entertainment, ensuring a thrilling buildup to the much-anticipated showdown between these two formidable contenders.