Where to watch David Benavidez vs Anthony Yarde live in the USA: 2025 boxing match

David Benavidez will square off with Anthony Yarde in the WBC light heavyweight boxing championship match. This guide covers all the essential details for this high-profile clash, including the date, start time, and where to watch or stream it live in the United States.

[Watch David Benavidez vs Anthony Yarde online in the US on DAZN]

David Benavidez returns to the ring for his first WBC light heavyweight title defense, and he’ll do it against seasoned British challenger Anthony Yarde in a matchup that instantly elevates the Night of Champions card.

The Mexican Monster faces one of the division’s most explosive punchers, creating a volatile mix of power, urgency, and high-stakes drama that boxing fans won’t want to overlook—so make sure you’re locked in when the bell rings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the David Benavidez vs Anthony Yarde fight take place?

This highly anticipated WBC light heavyweight boxing showdown between David Benavidez and Anthony Yarde is set for this Saturday, November 22, at 9:00 PM (ET).

David Benavidez and Anthony Yarde face off – Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Advertisement

see also Anthony Joshua fires warning to Jake Paul in first faceoff ahead of star-studded bout

David Benavidez vs Anthony Yarde: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch David Benavidez vs Anthony Yarde in the USA

You can watch the 2025 boxing fight between David Benavidez and Anthony Yarde in the United States on DAZN.