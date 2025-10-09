Former champion Tim Bradley makes bold prediction for potential Terence Crawford vs David Benavidez fight

The boxing world is buzzing after Terence Crawford’s dominant win over Canelo Alvarez, which made him the undisputed super middleweight champion. Fans immediately began speculating about Crawford’s next opponent, and names like David Benavidez, Janibek Alimkhanuly, and Erislandy Lara quickly surfaced. The possibility of a Crawford vs. Benavidez fight has sparked debate across the sport.

While both fighters have publicly downplayed the chances of meeting in the ring, former world champion Tim Bradley offered a compelling analysis on what such a matchup could look like. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Bradley didn’t hesitate to break down the potential challenges for Crawford.

Bradley highlighted that Benavidez’s size and power would be a serious test for Crawford. “You have the skillset of Crawford and everything else he brings, but these guys have skills too and they’re bigger than him. That’s difficult. Canelo was the perfect size and style for Crawford, but when you start fighting giants like Benavidez who bring the size, volume, stamina, determination to win, the skill along with that,” he explained.

How Bradley sees the fight playing out

Bradley emphasized that Benavidez, currently the WBC light heavyweight champion, would bring both skill and physicality. “Benavidez is willing to walk through the fire to get his way in a fight, making him dangerous,” Bradley said.

Canelo Alvarez throws a left punch at Terence Crawford in their undisputed super middleweight title fight. Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix

He ultimately suggested the fight could be highly competitive, estimating a near-even matchup: “That’s a hell of a match-up. 60-40 either way, 55-45, 50-50, whatever you want to call it, but you never want to count out Terence Crawford, he’s that damn good.”

What’s next for Crawford?

Despite the buzz, Crawford’s coach recently hinted that the superstar might not return to the ring without a massive payday. Analyst Bernie Davis suggested that Crawford could hold out unless offered upwards of $100 million — a sum unlikely outside of another mega-fight scenario like his recent bout with Canelo. For now, the boxing world waits to see whether Crawford will seek another high-profile showdown or take a step back after cementing his legacy.