Not Canelo Alvarez: Terence Crawford names the hardest fight of his career

Terence Crawford’s career is widely regarded as one of the most complete and dominant runs in modern boxing history. Finishing undefeated at 42–0, the former undisputed champion competed across multiple weight classes and defeated elite opposition at every stage of his rise.

In September, Crawford added another historic achievement by defeating Canelo Alvarez to capture the super middleweight championship, a victory that further cemented his legacy. The win came after Crawford moved up significantly in weight, silencing doubts about whether the size difference would prove decisive.

Despite the magnitude of that triumph, Crawford has now revealed that Canelo was not the toughest challenge he faced during his career. Instead, the Nebraska native pointed to a much earlier fight as the most difficult night he ever endured inside the ring.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Crawford’s toughest opponent

Speaking during a recent livestream appearance with Adin Ross, Crawford was asked directly whether Canelo Alvarez represented the hardest opponent of his career. His response was immediate and definitive. “No,” Crawford said. “Gamboa was the hardest person I ever fought — and that was at 135 pounds.”

Advertisement

Crawford was referring to his 2014 title defense against Yuriorkis Gamboa, a former Olympic gold medalist and one of the most explosive fighters of his era. The bout took place shortly after Crawford won the WBO lightweight title, and early rounds saw Gamboa’s speed and power give Crawford significant problems.

Advertisement

see also Anthony Joshua delivers honest 3-word take on Jake Paul’s power

Crawford shuts down Mayweather comeback speculation

Since announcing his retirement, speculation has persisted about whether Crawford could return for a blockbuster bout, particularly against Floyd Mayweather.

Advertisement

SurveyWho do you believe was the toughest opponent Terence Crawford faced in his career? Who do you believe was the toughest opponent Terence Crawford faced in his career? already voted 0 people

However, Crawford has made it clear that such a scenario is not under consideration.“Nah, man. I wouldn’t fight him,” Crawford said. “Floyd is old, man. Floyd is done.”

Advertisement