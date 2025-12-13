Jake Paul reveals the one boxer he’ll never face ahead of massive Anthony Joshua clash

Jake Paul is currently preparing to face Anthony Joshua in what is widely considered the most challenging bout of his career so far. However, while the YouTuber-turned-boxer does not fear the British star, there is another fighter he has made clear he would never face in the ring.

Paul is set to meet Joshua on December 19 in what represents the biggest test of his boxing journey to date. As he continues to grow within the sport, Paul has revealed the one challenger he would outright refuse to fight: David Benavidez.

“There’s a very short list of people that I wouldn’t step into the ring with, and Benavidez is on that list,” Paul told ESPN. “That guy is different. His power, his speed, his cardio, his nonstop punching and relentless pressure. Your punches don’t mean s— to him. He has giant forearms that go from the bottom of his hip to the top of his head. You can’t get through his guard.”

A hidden message for Canelo Alvarez?

It is well known that Jake Paul has long pursued a fight against Canelo Alvarez. It is also no secret that the Mexican superstar has avoided a matchup with David Benavidez in recent years, leading many to interpret Paul’s comments about Benavidez as a subtle message aimed directly at Canelo.

Paul has proven himself to be a master at creating controversy. Fully aware that a bout against Alvarez would elevate his career to another level, Paul may be using the Benavidez remark as bait—suggesting that if Canelo continues to avoid his most dangerous rival, Paul could position himself as the alternative.

Earlier this year, reports surfaced that Canelo and Paul were in talks for an exhibition bout. However, the fight ultimately fell apart, and Alvarez opted to face Terence Crawford instead—a decision that proved costly, as he suffered a defeat.

A win over Joshua would change everything for Paul

There is little doubt that Anthony Joshua represents the toughest challenge Jake Paul has ever faced. Despite a difficult stretch in recent years, the British heavyweight remains in strong physical condition and, crucially, active—factors that significantly raise the difficulty level of this matchup.

If Paul were to defeat Joshua, a former world champion with global recognition, it would mark a complete turning point in his boxing career. A clean, controversy-free victory would give Paul the credibility he needs to justify a fight against elite active boxers—and could finally open the door to the long-sought showdown with Canelo Alvarez.

