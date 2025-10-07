David Benavidez drops truth bomb on why Terence Crawford fight will never happen

The boxing world has been buzzing ever since Terence “Bud” Crawford dethroned Canelo Alvarez to become the undisputed super middleweight champion on September 13. And as soon as Crawford’s hand was raised in victory, speculation ignited over who might dare to face him next.

Among the names immediately thrown into the mix was David Benavidez, the undefeated power puncher who for years had pursued Canelo without success. Yet, while fans and promoters began dreaming of Crawford-Benavidez as the next mega-fight, the Arizona native made his stance crystal clear — it’s not happening.

It all started when Turki Alalshikh, the Saudi boxing powerbroker behind the Canelo-Crawford fight, hinted at his next dream matchup. “Can David Benavidez still make 168 pounds?” he posted on X (formerly Twitter), a message that quickly went viral and reignited a debate over Benavidez’s future.

Why David Benavidez won’t step into the ring with Crawford

During an October 6 interview with Fight Hub TV, Benavidez addressed the growing speculation and explained why a fight with Crawford is off the table — for good.

David Benavidez (L) punches WBA light heavyweight champion David Morrell Jr. during the 12th round of a title fight. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

“I’m done with [super middleweight],” Benavidez said. “I want to take this opportunity to congratulate Crawford. He put on a hell of a performance. He’s up there with the Mount Rushmore of the greatest fighters of all time. Let Crawford do his thing, bro. At the end of the day, I have no interest in fighting Crawford. I have no interest in fighting at 168.”

The WBA light heavyweight champion — who currently fights at 174 pounds — was unequivocal about his priorities. “I wouldn’t even go to 168 for Canelo,” he added. “Let Crawford have his thing. He’s a great fighter. I’m done at 168.”

Even $120 million wouldn’t change his mind

When pressed about the possibility of fighting Crawford for a massive payday, Benavidez didn’t flinch. Asked whether he would consider dropping down to 168 pounds for $120 million, he dismissed the idea.

“I mean, $120 million sounds good,” he admitted. “But honestly, at the end of the day, no. They won’t give $120 million. I don’t think Canelo got $120 million to fight Crawford. No, man. I’m done at 168. They can throw whatever money they want at me.”

It’s a firm statement from a fighter known for his power, discipline, and self-belief. While boxing fans may still dream of a Crawford-Benavidez showdown, the “Mexican Monster” has made it clear — his time at super middleweight is over, and no amount of money will change that.