Jake Paul reacts to Anthony Joshua’s car crash in Nigeria with heartfelt message after their fight

Anthony Joshua was involved in a serious car accident just a week after his bout with Jake Paul. The car crash was in Nigeria, and according to several reports, two people were fatally wounded, while the British boxer got injured.

Jake Paul, who fought Joshua on December 19th, popped up on his social networks to send a heartfelt message to both the fighters and all parties involved. After all, rivalries are settled in the ring.

According to BBC Sport, the 36-year-old boxer was driving on the Ogun-Lagos state expressway. The car crash left Joshua dealing with some minor injuries, but reports state he is “fine.” According to the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Lexus SUV where Joshua was travelling was going in excess of the speed limit, and lost control trying to overtake another vehicle. Joshua was in the rear of the car.

A few days ago, Joshua was putting on a show for the world to see

Just ten days ago, Joshua and Paul were involved in one of the most-watched boxing bouts of all time. Joshua found some early struggles, but with the ring rust gone, he started to push the pace and was able to knock Paul out with a straight right in the sixth round.

Paul, who is usually a very controversial figure, left his polarizing ways, and sent a heartfelt message to his former rival. This goes to show that rivalries are not meant to last. Life goes beyond what happens in the sport. Joshua will thankfully recover from the minor injuries suffered.

Joshua has massive fights on the horizon

It’s time to see if Joshua will take extra time off after this to get back in the ring or not. However, Joshua has massive fights -and paydays- on the horizon. A British superfight against legend Tyson Fury is on the works.

Joshua has a 29-4 record with 26 knockouts. As for Fury, he has a 34-2 record with 24 KOs to his name. The rumored pay for Joshua on this bout will be north of $50 million. Hence, it’s a massive opportunity for him.