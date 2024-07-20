Jake Paul fights against Mike Perry in a highly anticipated boxing match in 2024. Fans in the USA can catch all the action by checking out the schedule, including date, time, and streaming options, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of this thrilling showdown.

Where to watch Jake Paul vs Mike Perry live in the USA: 2024 boxing match

Get ready for a thrilling showdown as Jake Paul takes on Mike Perry in a 2024 Cruiserweight boxing match. We’ve got you covered with all the essential details, including the exact date, start time, and the best options for live streaming or watching live in the United States. Don’t miss this electrifying bout!

Jake Paul is set to make his highly anticipated return to the ring, though not against former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson as initially expected. Tyson, citing health concerns, has postponed their bout. Despite the delay, fans can still look forward to seeing Paul in action soon, with a future matchup against Tyson still on the horizon.

In the meantime, Paul will face Mike Perry, a seasoned fighter known for his diverse combat sports background. Perry boasts an impressive 14-8 record in MMA and a perfect 5-0 in bare-knuckle boxing. However, his traditional boxing experience is limited, with just one fight resulting in a loss, adding an element of unpredictability to this clash.

When will the Jake Paul vs Mike Perry fight take place?

Jake Paul and Mike Perry are set to clash in a highly anticipated Cruiserweight bout this Saturday, July 20, at 9:00 PM (ET).

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Jake Paul vs Mike Perry in the USA

Catch the highly anticipated 2024 Cruiserweight showdown between Jake Paul and Mike Perry live on DAZN PPV in the USA.