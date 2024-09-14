One of the most famous Mexican bands will make a special appearance in the fight between Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga.

Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga are ready to clash in Las Vegas for the undisputed super middleweight title. Of course, in such an important celebration such as Mexico’s Independence, music will be spectacular for that boxing showdown at Las Vegas.

First, Camila Fernadez will perform the Mexican national anthem before the fight. The 26-year-old is the daughter of a massive star such as Alejandro Fernandez.

Nevertheless, one of the long awaited moments is who will accompany both Canelo and Berlanga on their way to the ring. These are the final decisions by each contender.

Who is performing in Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga?

Saul Canelo Alvarez chose Fuerza Regida as the band who will walk with him toward the ring. They’re from San Bernardino, California, and one of the top exponents of Regional Mexican genre.

Alongside big names like Peso Pluma, Fuerza Regida are also icons of the famous corridos tumbados which have been a sensation worldwide. It will be a huge sequence at Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Edgar Berlanga has chosen a lot of names to introduce himself. The list includes reggaeton sensation Nicky Jam and other stars like Arcangel, Lunay, Fat Joe and Luar.