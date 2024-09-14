Trending topics:
Boxing

Who are the singers that came out with Saul Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga?

One of the most famous Mexican bands will make a special appearance in the fight between Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga.

Saul Canelo Alvarez
© Denis Poroy/Getty ImagesSaul Canelo Alvarez

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga are ready to clash in Las Vegas for the undisputed super middleweight title. Of course, in such an important celebration such as Mexico’s Independence, music will be spectacular for that boxing showdown at Las Vegas.

First, Camila Fernadez will perform the Mexican national anthem before the fight. The 26-year-old is the daughter of a massive star such as Alejandro Fernandez.

Nevertheless, one of the long awaited moments is who will accompany both Canelo and Berlanga on their way to the ring. These are the final decisions by each contender.

Advertisement

Who is performing in Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga?

Saul Canelo Alvarez chose Fuerza Regida as the band who will walk with him toward the ring. They’re from San Bernardino, California, and one of the top exponents of Regional Mexican genre.

Alongside big names like Peso Pluma, Fuerza Regida are also icons of the famous corridos tumbados which have been a sensation worldwide. It will be a huge sequence at Las Vegas.

Advertisement
David Benavidez threatens Saul Canelo Alvarez expecting blockbuster fight

see also

David Benavidez threatens Saul Canelo Alvarez expecting blockbuster fight

Meanwhile, Edgar Berlanga has chosen a lot of names to introduce himself. The list includes reggaeton sensation Nicky Jam and other stars like Arcangel, Lunay, Fat Joe and Luar.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Video: Lionel Messi scores brace for Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union in outstanding comeback after injury
Soccer

Video: Lionel Messi scores brace for Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union in outstanding comeback after injury

NBA News: Hall of Famer makes big statement about Spurs star Victor Wembanyama
NBA

NBA News: Hall of Famer makes big statement about Spurs star Victor Wembanyama

Gerrit Cole reveals why he intentionally walked Rafael Devers in Yankees vs. Red Sox showdown
MLB

Gerrit Cole reveals why he intentionally walked Rafael Devers in Yankees vs. Red Sox showdown

NFL imposes severe fines on Antonio Pierce's Las Vegas Raiders after Davante Adams' teammates actions
NFL

NFL imposes severe fines on Antonio Pierce's Las Vegas Raiders after Davante Adams' teammates actions

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo