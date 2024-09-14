Trending topics:
Boxing

Saul Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga: Who is singing the Mexican anthem?

A rising young star of Mexican music will have a great appearance before the fight between Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga.

Saul Canelo Alvarez, Mexican legend of boxing
© Sarah Stier/Getty ImagesSaul Canelo Alvarez, Mexican legend of boxing

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Canelo Alvarez will fight Edgar Berlanga in a long awaited combat during the celebrations of Mexican Independence. The spectacular showdown at Las Vegas is for the undisputed super middleweight title.

After a shocking loss against Dmitry Bivol, Canelo has bounced back with four straight victories over Gennady Golovkin, John Ryder, Jermell Charlo and Jaime Munguia.

Of course, in such an important date, a huge question is who will sing the Mexican anthem. In recent years, there have been amazing choices like Danna Paola, Mijares, Peso Pluma and Beto Vega.

Who is singing the Mexican anthem in Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga fight?

Camila Fernandez will sing the Mexican anthem in the fight between Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga. She is only 26-years old and is the daughter of a music star such as Alejandro Fernandez.

Fernandez was born in Guadalajara raised in one of the most famous families related to Regional Mexican genre. Her grandfather Vicente Fernandez is a legend in the country as the best exponent of Mariachi.

During her childhood, Camila gave the first steps in show business by working in theater. Then, Fernandez started studying to play different musical instruments convinced that she wanted to follow her dad’s path.

She has recorded albums like ‘Camila Fernandez’ and ‘Vulnerable’ with recognized songs such as ‘Todo, Todo’, ‘El Hijo de la Innombrable’, ‘El Niño Mas Grande’ and ‘Mio’.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

