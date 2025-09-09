Bill Self’s latest superstar turns heads in practice

The Kansas Jayhawks secured a huge win when combo guard Darryn Peterson committed to the program ahead of the 2025-26 NCAA season. The Jayhawks have hosted multiple future NBA stars and champions, including Joel Embiid and Andrew Wiggins.

Peterson, a 6-foot-6 guard out of Prolific Prep, had offers from Kansas State, Ohio State and USC, too. He ultimately decided to join Bill Self, one of the best coaches in college basketball, to try to create something special at Kansas.

He is entering his freshman season with high expectations, as even Self admitted he will be asked to carry the team, something that Andrew Wiggins, Joel Embiid, or Frank Mason III weren’t asked to do during their college days. Peterson doesn’t seem to be running away from the challenge and his recent performances in practice have drawn a lot of attention.

Analyst raves about Darryn Peterson’s performances in practice

In a recent X post, ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla recalled a practice session from Peterson that caught his attention. He labeled the guard’s performance as “ridiculous.”

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self

“Wanted to give it 24 hours for me to digest what I saw at ⁦[Kansas] practice but ⁦[Darryn Peterson] hit EIGHT straight 3’s, some highly contested, in an intra-squad scrimmage yesterday. In addition to having an incredible feel & IQ for the game, THAT was ridiculous,” Fraschilla wrote. ⁦

Peterson starts his college career as one of the two best players in the country, constantly fighting for the No. 1 spot with AJ Dybantsa. The upcoming season will likely define which player will go as No. 1 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft.