Dick Vitale reveals the top five freshmen in college basketball

The 2025-26 NCAA season draws closer, and many have started sharing their predictions for teams and players. Dick Vitale was never going to be the exception, and the legendary college basketball analyst and former coach has identified five freshmen who would put up shows this upcoming campaign.

This year’s freshman class is full of talent, with two players going toe-to-toe to become the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NBA draft. Several teams bolster their ranks via the transfer portal, but others recruited freshmen and added them to rosters ready to compete.

Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, and Cameron Boozer are the three most famous players in this class, but behind them, other intriguing talents are waiting to make an impact on their respective teams.

Dick Vitale names his top five freshmen in college basketball

Every year, Vitale discusses which players he’s most excited about ahead of the season, separating them into different categories, depending on their level of experience.

Cameron Boozer

The veteran analyst wrote on Aug. 28 that PJ Haggerty, Braden Smith, JT Toppin, Graham Ike, and Bennett Stirtz all made it to his All-Rolls-Royce first team, lauding their ability to score, orchestrate the offense, and impact the game in multiple ways.

When it came with the “Diaper Dandies,” the ESPN talent didn’t hesitate. He went with Darryn Peterson (Kansas), AJ Dybantsa (BYU), Cameron Boozer (Duke), Nate Ament (Tennessee) and Mikel Brown Jr. (Louisville).

These players carry high expectations coming into the season, and Vitale is excited to watch them in action.