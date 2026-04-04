Geno Auriemma’s fury at the refs after Huskies’ Final Four exit

The UConn Huskies wrapped up their March Madness 2026 run. Their loss to South Carolina Gamecocks involved controversial moments that Geno Auriemma deemed significant to the flow of the game.

“There were six fouls called that quarter, all of them against us. And they’ve been beating the (expletive) out of our guys down here the entire game… this is ridiculous!,” the head coach stated during a live in-game interview.

The Huskies’ undefeated season came to an end with a 62–48 loss to the Gamecocks. Now, it’s a matter of processing the disappointment and looking ahead to what’s next.

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The altercation with Staley

The latest chapter in the storied rivalry between Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma took an intense turn during last night’s Final Four matchup. After a controversial non-call on a late-game screen, the two Hall of Fame coaches shared an incredibly icy handshake at mid-court, followed by a heated verbal exchange near the scorers’ table.

Geno Auriemma with Dawn Staley.

While Staley later downplayed the incident as “competitive fire,” Auriemma’s visible frustration with the officiating and South Carolina’s physical play dominated the post-game headlines. This confrontation added yet another layer of drama to their history, reminding everyone that the stakes in this matchup transcend the scoreboard.

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What’s next for March Madness?

Following the dramatic events of the Final Four, the 2026 Women’s March Madness tournament is down to its final two teams. On Sunday, April 5, the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off against the UCLA Bruins in the National Championship game at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

South Carolina advanced after the aforementioned hard-fought victory over UConn, while UCLA secured their spot by defeating Texas 51–44 in a defensive battle. This highly anticipated matchup will decide the title, with tip-off scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET as the Bruins look to capture the crown against Staley’s powerhouse program.