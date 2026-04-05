Cameron Boozer wins the Naismith Award but reveals his frustration at missing March Madness final

The bittersweet feeling of winning the Naismith Player of the Year Award but not being in the March Madness final is evident. Cameron Boozer, the star of the Duke Blue Devils, made this clear in his statements to the press.

“It’s definitely unpleasant. I feel like we should’ve been here and we’d be playing tomorrow night,” he revealed via Brian Rauf of Basket Under Review on X.

Boozer, who will watch the final of this thrilling tournament from the sidelines, had to stay in Indianapolis to receive this individual recognition. Now, his mind is clearly focused on what’s ahead: the big leap in his career with the NBA Draft.

Advertisement

Boozer’s breakout year at Duke

Cameron Boozer’s freshman season at Duke was nothing short of historic, as he dominated the ACC and solidified his case as a top prospect for the 2026 NBA Draft. Over 38 games, he averaged an impressive double-double with 22.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, while also showcasing his versatility with 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals.

Cameron Boozer #12 of the Duke Blue Devils.

Despite Duke’s heartbreaking 73-72 loss to UConn in the Elite Eight—where Boozer still managed a team-high 27 points and 8 rebounds—his elite efficiency and all-around play earned him ACC Player of the Year honors and cemented his status as a generational talent.

Advertisement

His projection in the NBA Draft

Cameron Boozer is a consensus top-3 pick for the 2026 NBA Draft. While he is in a tight race with AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson for the No. 1 overall spot, many analysts view him as the most “pro-ready” prospect due to his elite efficiency and high basketball IQ.

Scouts project him as a versatile, modern frontcourt star with All-Star potential, often comparing his polished game to that of a young Al Horford or Chris Webber.

The 2026 March Madness Championship game

The Michigan Wolverines will face the UConn Huskies in the National Championship game on Monday, April 6, at 8:50 PM ET. This high-stakes battle for the title will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, as Michigan looks to secure its first championship since 1989.

Advertisement