John Calipari breaks the silence on his return to Memphis

Legendary coach John Calipari will return to face one of his former programs.

By Ernesto Cova

Arkansas' John Calipari
© Thearon W. Henderson/Getty ImagesArkansas' John Calipari

John Calipari will make a special return in the 2025-26 college basketball season, when he clashes with Memphis next October. Calipari and his Arkansas Razorbacks will face Memphis at the FedEx Forum for an exhibition game in the Hoops for St. Jude Tip Off Classic. 

This game will mark Calipari’s first game in Memphis since he left the program in 2009 to coach the Kentucky Wildcats. The Oct. 27 game is scheduled for 8 p.m., right after a women’s exhibition game between Memphis and Vanderbilt. 

Calipari coached the Tigers from 2000 through 2009, posting a 252-69 record that included a national championship game appearance while he coached future No. 1 pick Derrick Rose. Ahead of the special event, the former UNC Wilmington player shared his thoughts on it, sharing his excitement to return to Memphis to support a positive cause.

John Calipari speaks on return to Memphis 

Calipari explained how meaningful this game was for him, insisting that he is all-in on helping St. Jude and the University of Memphis, however. 

“This is bigger than that game. This is about what we all can do for St. Jude, but this is also about what we can do for the University of Memphis and what we can do for this great city,” Calipari said.

Calipari had a solid debut season with the Razorbacks, leading them to a 22-14 (8-10 in the conference) record and a Sweet 16 appearance, something Calipari hasn’t achieved since the 2018-19 NCAA season. 

He created meaningful memories in Memphis, but after 16 years and a ton of games, Calipari will be back as an opponent to take on Penny Hardaway’s team. 

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova
