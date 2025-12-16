Where to watch Cardiff City vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

Cardiff City will face off against Chelsea in the quarterfinals of the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know to tune this game live.

All signs point to a high-pressure showdown as two rivals from different tiers of English soccer meet with plenty on the line. Premier League side Chelsea enter the matchup in strong form and currently sit fifth in the table, positioning the Blues as the clear favorites on paper.

Still, this is far from a walkover. Cardiff City arrive as the surprise contender, leading League One and riding a wave of confidence despite their underdog status. With a historic semifinal berth within reach, Cardiff believe they can shake up expectations, ensuring this clash carries real drama.

When will the Cardiff City vs Chelsea match be played?

Cardiff City take on Chelsea for the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup quarterfinals this Tuesday, December 16. The action is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Rubin Colwill of Cardiff City – Pete Norton/Getty Images

Cardiff City vs Chelsea: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Cardiff City vs Chelsea in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Carabao Cup clash between Cardiff City and Chelsea live in the USA on Paramount+.