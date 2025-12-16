MLB Rumors: NY Yankees weigh Michael King reunion as AL East rivals intensify pitching race

The New York Yankees find themselves revisiting familiar territory, facing a decision that could alter the balance of the AL East. As free agency progresses, the possibility of Michael King’s return has quietly surfaced as a storyline rich with history, competition, and timing. According to Greg Joyce of the New York Post, the Yankees are “open to” reuniting with King.

Two years after New York sent the right-hander west, the market has shifted. King is no longer viewed as a developmental arm, but as a proven starter whose value now draws attention beyond the Bronx, adding pressure to an already delicate offseason for the Yankees’ front office.

That tension has only grown with division rivals watching closely. With pitching depth at a premium across the league, the Yankees’ interest in a reunion comes with urgency—and with rivals ready to complicate matters.

Is a Michael King reunion realistic for the Yankees?

Interest in King is not limited to New York. According to report Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham, the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox are also engaged, turning his free agency into a divisional contest. The timing remains uncertain, but the competition alone raises the stakes for all involved.

Michael King #34 of the Padres pitches during the game. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

New York manager Aaron Boone spoke highly of his former pitcher during the Winter Meetings, noting, “He’s got obviously great stuff and a great arsenal. He’s really smart and has a real good understanding of that stuff. It’s allowed him to evolve as a pitcher, coupled with his confidence.” Those qualities are precisely what make King appealing across the division.

What did King become after leaving New York?

Following his trade to the San Diego Padres, King completed a successful transition from reliever to full-time starter. Over the 2024–25 regular seasons, he started 45 of 46 games, posting an 18–12 record with a 3.10 ERA and a 1.194 WHIP across 247 innings.

How does King fit into the Yankees’ current plans?

General manager Brian Cashman has kept the door open, acknowledging the organization’s flexibility as it explores roster options. “We are playing around with a lot of different ideas and seeing if it takes us anywhere,” he said.

