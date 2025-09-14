Kiyan and Carmelo Anthony team up after Hall of Fame induction

Carmelo and Kiyan Anthony are lined up to become one of the most memorable father-son duos in NBA history. Their journey has had a similar beginning, as Kiyan is set to represent his father’s alma mater, Syracuse, in the 2025-26 NCAA season.

Anthony played for the Orange during the 2002-03 campaign, where he led them to the national championship under Jim Boeheim. In 35 games with the Orange, Anthony averaged 22.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game, while shooting 45.3% from the field, 33.7% from deep, and 70.6% from the free-throw line.

His son enters college as the No. 36 player on ESPN’s 100 list, having an 87 scout grade and being considered the No. 1 player in the state. “Melo” has been nothing but supportive of the kid, and the love goes both ways.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kiyan Anthony accompanied his father to the Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday and helped him put on the HOF jacket. While they won’t be LeBron and Bronny James sharing the court, they are working together off of it.

Carmelo Anthony, Kiyan Anthony launch exclusive merch collection

Shortly after their appearance at the 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony, Kiyan and Carmelo Anthony showed up to announce their latest joint venture. The Orange freshman shared an Instagram post with SLAM to announce the Slam 258, Cover Tee Collection.

Advertisement

The collection will include a cover tee, a framed magazine with protective casing, and a collection to celebrate Carmelo’s journey and hype up what Kiyan might achieve now that he’s beginning his college career.

Advertisement

They share so much more than the love for the game, and if things go right for the Orange, Kiyan could emulate his father and win a national championship with the program.