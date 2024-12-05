NCAAB News: Auburn coach gets honest on "unbothered" Cooper Flagg

The Duke Blue Devils knew they needed to be almost perfect if they wanted to beat Auburn. That’s when Cooper Flagg, the hottest name in all of college basketball, stepped up.

The combo forward out of Montverde Academy was in his bag all night long. He finished the game with 22 points (a game-high), adding 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks.

Even though the Tigers tried to be physical with him and disrupt his rhythm, the Blue Devils still won 84-78. That’s why Auburn coach Bruce Pearl had no choice but to tip his hat to the projected No. 1 pick.

Auburn coach praises Cooper Flagg

“Cooper Flagg, I think this was one of his better games tonight,” Pearl said. “He didn’t have a turnover, so we didn’t bother him enough. He lived at the foul line. He gets a great whistle, he’s a great player. We’ve got good players too.”

Pearl lauds Johni Broome’s impact

All in all, the coach also wanted his best player to get his flowers. Even in the loss, star big man Johni Broome made a big impact, pacing his team with 20 points and 12 rebounds:

“One of the reasons our team has played so well this year is that Johni has been a tremendously consistent player,” Pearl said. “He’s clearly a Player of the Year candidate. If our team continues to win, he’s our best player. He’s been really, really consistent. And he’s able to do it on both ends, inside and out.”

The Blue Devils will look to keep the momentum going, and with these kinds of performances, Flagg will continue to sit atop most mock drafts and rankings as the season progresses.