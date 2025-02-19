Trending topics:
CBB

NCAAB News: Blazers analyst doubts Dylan Harper or Ace Bailey can save an NBA team

As great as they are, Dylan Harper and/or Ace Bailey might not be what the Portland Trail Blazers need right now, says Bill Oram.

By Ernesto Cova

Dylan Harper #2
© Ed Mulholland/Getty ImagesDylan Harper #2

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have two of the best prospects in all of college basketball. One would assume that it would lead them to success, but that hasn’t been the case.

Despite having two potential NBA stars like Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, the Scarlet Knights have been a middle-of-the-pack team at best, and analysts don’t really love their chances.

That’s why Portland Trail Blazers beat writer Bill Oram also doubts that they will make an immediate impact on their organization, as they haven’t been able to do that in college.

Bill Oram doubts Harper and Bailey’s impact on the NBA

Rutgers fell to 12-14 on the season with the loss. How is either Harper or Bailey supposed to save an NBA team when they can’t save Rutgers?” he wrote.

Ace Bailey #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Of course, that’s a lot to ask from a rookie. The Blazers need a franchise player, but that doesn’t mean they can’t expect a first-year player to single-handedly rescue them.

We’ve seen star prospects struggle in college or fail to lead their teams to the top, and that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re not going to be superstars at the next level.

Ernesto Cova
  • Dylan Harper

