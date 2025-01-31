NCAAB News: BYU star AJ Dybantsa reveals his preferred NBA destination

AJ Dybantsa hasn’t played a single minute of NBA basketball yet. He hasn’t even set foot on the court in college basketball. However, he’s still considered a generational talent.

The BYU commit was recently selected as a McDonald’s All-American, which seemed like a formality at this point. More than that, he even attended one of the NBA’s games in Paris last week.

Dybantsa pulled off to watch Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs take on the Indiana Pacers, and he admitted that he would love to play with a player like him.

AJ Dybantsa wants to play with Victor Wembanyama

“I think Victor is just ridiculous; the things he does are just crazy,” Dybantsa told ESPN. “I just think we would’ve been a crazy duo. Now the odds of that happening are very slim. But I mean, it was just a thought that came up in my mind when he got drafted. But you never know.”

Dybantsa is 6-foot-9 at the tender age of 17, so he’s going to continue to grow into an even more enticing and unique physical specimen. The similarities between Wembanyama and guys like Kevin Durant are evident.

Of course, there’s still plenty of basketball to be played, and it’s impossible to predict what will happen. But if the Spurs manage to get the No. 1 pick in 2026, the rest of the league will be in a lot of trouble.