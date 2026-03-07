Broncos HC Sean Payton reportedly made intriguing offer for Maxx Crosby to leave Raiders

The NFL world was shaken in recent hours when the news broke that Maxx Crosby had departed the Las Vegas Raiders and will join the Baltimore Ravens. One person who did not overlook this major move was Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

The Raiders and Broncos share the AFC West with the Chiefs and Chargers, making it a very competitive division. Payton knows firsthand that Crosby’s move to the AFC North means he won’t have to face him anymore.

Insider Jay Glazer, via his X account, shared a humorous anecdote revealing a curious comment from Payton regarding the pass rusher’s move to the Ravens. Payton jokingly offered to pay for Crosby’s flight just so he wouldn’t have to see him in the AFC West anymore.

“Sean Payton called me soooo fired up the Raiders traded Maxx Crosby and even just texted Maxx saying he’s offering to pay a private plane one-way flight to Baltimore, happy to see him out of the division. Funny. But also added, ‘You are an inspiration to watch and compete against.’ Payton has long raved about how Maxx never slows down during games.”

Maxx Crosby #98 shakes hands with Head coach Sean Payton.

AFC North adds another elite pass rusher

The AFC North has officially become a gauntlet for quarterbacks following the blockbuster trade that sent Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens. By joining the reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett and the perennial sack leader TJ Watt in the same division, Crosby rounds out a terrifying trio of elite pass rushers that will haunt the North for years to come.

While every offensive line in the division is now on high alert, no one stands to lose more than Joe Burrow. Facing these three generational wreckers twice a year each means the Bengals’ star will spend a quarter of his season under the most intense pressure in the NFL, turning every divisional matchup into a literal fight for survival.