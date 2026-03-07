NY Rangers get strong warning after Vincent Trocheck trade didn’t happen

The New York Rangers did not make big splashes and also did not move Vincent Trocheck before the NHL trade deadline. However, the team’s head coach, Mike Sullivan, warned his players that even though reaching the playoffs is very difficult, that does not mean he will allow them to stop competing in every game.

“Well, where we are, I think it’s obvious. We’re going to try to continue to win games. We’re going to try to continue to find out about our group. We’re going to continue to try to move the needle and get better every day. We’ll push these guys every day. We’re going to try to win the game right in front of us. We’ll learn through the experiences along the way, but that will be the approach.”

The Rangers have had a disappointing season, hovering near the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Once again, after dreaming of winning the Stanley Cup, fans have suffered a major disappointment and are unsure about the future of the franchise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s next for Rangers?

The next step for the Rangers in the short term is to finish the season as respectably as possible. After that, all the pressure will be on general manager Chris Drury to determine the right direction.

At the moment, the uncertainty is total. Many expected that if the idea was to rebuild the team, a Vincent Trocheck’s trade was inevitable. However, after not receiving the expected compensation, Drury decided to stop any move and wait. Perhaps in the offseason there will be a better offer, or maybe Trocheck will be part of that reboot in New York.

Advertisement

What is certain is that, after the NHL deadline, the New York Rangers already know that teams like the Wild are lurking for Trocheck. Everything will depend on what the front office decides and, in another key factor, whether the player’s preferences are met. He wants to avoid going to the West Coast and publiclu said he wants to play for a team with real chances of winning the championship. All of that will be determined in the coming months.

Advertisement