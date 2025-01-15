Trending topics:
NCAAB News: Dawn Staley reveals her plans to cope without TikTok

Desperate times need desperate measures, and SC Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley knows that.

Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts in the first half during the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament National Championship game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 07, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
If there’s something that most people can agree on, it is that TikTok has become a bit of a guilty pleasure. Its mesmerizing algorithm enchants us all for hours. Notably, that includes South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley.

Recently, the legendary coach revealed the desperate measures she’d take without the app: “How will you spend your time falling asleep when there’s no TikTok?! Me,” Staley posted on Instagram while showing off her brand-new Galaga machine.

Coach Staley surely has more than enough on her plate, so whatever works for her and helps her get some sleep and stay fresh. The Gamecocks are striving to repeat as national champions, and it will be a rocky road back to the top.

Her team is coming off a dominant defensive outing against the Texas Longhorns. Now, they’ll look to keep the ball rolling when they hit the road to visit No. 18 Alabama.

Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts against the TCU Horned Frogs

Dawn Staley excited about Unrivaled

Staley will also have a reason to stay busy off the court with the start of Unrivaled, a 3-on-3 women’s basketball league where she’s an investor, as the competition starts on Friday.

“I think it’s a great time because we’re in a great place where women’s basketball is wanted, we’re in demand,” Staley said Wednesday. “I think it’s going to be a success and I would have supported it without monetarily supporting it just because I am a fan and enthusiast of women’s basketball.”

