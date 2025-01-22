NCAAB News: Paige Bueckers reacts to latest milestone at UConn

Paige Bueckers’ rise to stardom continues. Even though she’s missed a big portion of his career with the UConn Huskies, she was still able to make history with the program.

With 18 points in the 96-36 blowout win over Seton Hall, the future WNBA star became the fastest player to score 2,000 points for the Huskies. Given their plethora of top recruits, that’s a lot to say.

Bueckers only needed 102 games to reach that milestone, six fewer than the legendary Maya Moore. She’s now the 12th player in program history to score 2,000. When asked about that, however, she know it was about to happen eventually.

Paige Bueckers didn’t want to force her record

“I was hoping I would get it at some point,” Bueckers told ESPN. “I knew I was six points away, so eventually, hopefully I would get there. I didn’t want to press, I didn’t want to force the issue and just let it happen naturally within the game flow and continue to play the right way, look for my teammates, look for my shot, play UConn basketball, and what’s supposed to happen will happen.”

Bueckers missed a lot of time with an injury, but fortunately, she was able to return stronger and better than ever. Now, she’s expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Bueckers has even signed a NIL deal with the new women’s 3-on-3 basketball tournament Unrivaled. And even if she won’t be the Huskies’ all-time leading scorer, she will most definitely rank near the top of the best players in program history.