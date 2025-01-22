NCAAB News: John Calipari's Razorbacks get brutal injury blow

When it rains, it pours for the Arkansas Razorbacks. The team couldn’t get past Missouri in their latest outing, and that 83-65 setback dropped them to 0-5 in SEC play this season.

If that wasn’t bad enough, they will now have to get by without one of their best players for the remainder of the season. Boogie Fland has been struggling with a hand injury, and he will have to miss a long time.

Fland sustained the hand injury against Florida on January 11. And while he was still able to play against LSU and Missouri, John Calipari just confirmed that he’ll miss the remainder of the year.

Arkansas’ Boogie Fland to miss the remainder of the season

“Boogie’s hand, he fell in the game at our place against Florida,” Calipari said. “(Billy Richmond) jumped on him, so his hand is pretty bad. Don’t know what we’ll do going forward. But, we got to make sure we get that thing right.”

Boogie Fland #2 of the Arkansas Razorbacks in action against the Michigan Wolverines

Fland had been a bright spot for the slumping Raxorbacks, averaging 15.1 points, 5.7 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game. Some even considered him a potential NBA draft pick.

Now, with the 6-foot-2 guard out for the long run, the Razorbacks will need a team effort to recover from their worst start to conference play in the past four decades.