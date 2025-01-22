NCAAB News: Former NBA player says John Calipari is on the hot seat

When the Arkansas Razorbacks brought John Calipari to be their next head coach, they hoped it wouldn’t be long before he took them to the top. And with a star-studded roster, it surely seemed that way.

However, that hasn’t been the case so far, and his team may have reached a new low. They dropped to 0-5 in conference play after a 83-65 setback against Missouri on Saturday.

With that in mind, former NBA player Theo Pinson claimed that even though it’s his first year and he’s John Calipari, he should still be at risk of losing his job after this season.

Theo Pinson says John Calipari should be on the hot seat

“That’s a game that puts Cal (John Calipari) on the hot seat,” Pinson said on ‘To The Baha.'”I don’t care that it’s his first year, I don’t care what his record has been, or his resume has been. That’s a bad loss. To get whooped like that?”

The Razorbacks’ offense needs a lot of sharpening, and time is running out of them. They’re currently rank 91st in offensive efficiency, and it seems like the players are being asked to play out of the strengths.

To add insult to injury, their schedule won’t getmuch easier. They have to meet the Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday night, and another loss could all but end their campaign.