NCAAB News: NCAA analyst calls Dan Hurley 'disgusting' after latest rant

For the past couple of years, Dan Hurley has become one of the most talked-about figures in college basketball. Long before he turned down the Los Angeles Lakers, he was already drawing mixed reviews.

While his tactics and his basketball savviness cannot be discussed, the UConn Huskies head coach also has a fiery nature. Of course, that has often rubbed some people the wrong way.

That’s why, following his latest outburst, in which he proclaimed himself the best coach in college basketball and called out the referees, NCAA analyst Jeff Goodman put him on blast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NCAA analyst rips Dan Hurley for his attitude towards referees

“No matter whether you’re pissed off at a call or not, no matter whether you think a ref sucks or not, there’s a way to to deal with referees,” Goodman said. “They’re human beings. They miss calls. They’re out there. And I think the other thing is, if you’re yelling and screaming at these guys and chirping at them the whole time, I’ve always said this, it’s much harder for them to do their jobs.“

Dan Hurley

Advertisement

Goodman continued by stating that Hurley was ‘disgusting’ for the way he talked to the referees at times, urging him to stay out of their way and just let them to do their jobs:

Advertisement

“If you’re yelling and screaming at them while play is going on, yeah, it’s going to be harder for them to focus and get calls, right? But just the way he talks to these guys, to me at times, is disgusting. It’s disgusting. and it needs to stop,” he added.

Advertisement

see also 25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

At the end of the day, everybody has their own style, and Hurley’s methods have clearly worked. Then again, perhaps the recent success has gotten a little to his head.