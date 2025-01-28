Trending topics:
NCAAB News: Duke coach calls Cooper Flagg ‘soft’

Duke star Cooper Flagg needed some extra motivation to get going in the win vs. NC State.

By Ernesto Cova

Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts following a dunk
© Jared C. Tilton - GettyCooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts following a dunk

You can’t talk about college basketball without talking about the Duke Blue Devils. As such, even non-hoops fans may have heard about Cooper Flagg by now.

The Maine product has been spectacular in his first — and most likely only — season in Durham. So far, he’s averaged 19.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.

That’s why coach Jon Scheyer couldn’t stand to watch him being so passive in the win against NC State. He finished the first half with just five points, so his coach pulled him aside and gave him some tough love.

Jon Scheyer called Cooper Flagg soft before second-half explosion

“He told me I was being finesse, soft,” Flagg said. “Coach is always honest with me about what he thinks. That’s what I need. It’s about responding well, and hearing that helps me a lot.”

Head coach Jon Scheyer of the Duke Blue Devils

Head coach Jon Scheyer of the Duke Blue Devils watches from the bench in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at American Airlines Center on March 31, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Clearly, his coach’s harsh and brutally honest words had a big effect on him. He took over the game with 23 second-half points, adding five rebounds, two assists, and a huge block.

Now, Scheyer and his Blue Devils will hope that the projected first-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft will keep that intensity and momentum going for the remainder of the year.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

