NCAAB News: Duke coach explains why Cooper Flagg is unique, and it’s not his play

Throughout the course of history, the Duke Blue Devils have had nothing but the creme of the crop of college recruits. That’s why it’s not easy to stand out from the rest of the pack.

Even so, Cooper Flagg is most definitely a unique talent. It’s not only that he can fill up the stat sheet and play hard on both ends of the floor. It’s not even his unique combination of size and shooting.

Flagg, according to coach Jon Scheyer, is different from most college basketball players because he doesn’t seem to care about his numbers. Instead, he just wants to get the job done.

Jon Scheyer praises Cooper Flagg’s mature approach

“Cooper literally does not care about statistics, he cares about winning; That’s contagious,” Scheyer said.

Jon Scheyer head coach of Duke

Flagg knows he’s the leader and the best player on the team. He also knows all eyes are on him as the projected first-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. However, that’s not why he’s there.

He’s led by example in his first — and most likely only — season at Durham. In an era when players only care about their brands and social media, it’s refreshing to see someone actually respecting the game.