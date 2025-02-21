Trending topics:
CBB

NCAAB News: Duke coach explains why Cooper Flagg is unique, and it’s not his play

Even thoguh everybody raves about Cooper Flagg's skills and physical traits, his coach, Jon Scheyer, doesn't think that's the best part about him.

By Ernesto Cova

Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils
Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils

Throughout the course of history, the Duke Blue Devils have had nothing but the creme of the crop of college recruits. That’s why it’s not easy to stand out from the rest of the pack.

Even so, Cooper Flagg is most definitely a unique talent. It’s not only that he can fill up the stat sheet and play hard on both ends of the floor. It’s not even his unique combination of size and shooting.

Flagg, according to coach Jon Scheyer, is different from most college basketball players because he doesn’t seem to care about his numbers. Instead, he just wants to get the job done.

Jon Scheyer praises Cooper Flagg’s mature approach

Cooper literally does not care about statistics, he cares about winning; That’s contagious,” Scheyer said.

Jon Scheyer head coach of Duke

Jon Scheyer head coach of Duke

Flagg knows he’s the leader and the best player on the team. He also knows all eyes are on him as the projected first-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. However, that’s not why he’s there.

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

see also

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

He’s led by example in his first — and most likely only — season at Durham. In an era when players only care about their brands and social media, it’s refreshing to see someone actually respecting the game.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

