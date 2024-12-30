NCAAB News: Former FSU players sue coach over unpaid NIL money

The college basketball scene has changed a lot over the past couple of years. The NIL era has taken college sports by storm, and while most agree that the players getting paid was long overdue, it has also led to some problems.

From players transferring left and right to legendary coaches walking away from the game, not everything has been positive for the sport during the NIL era, according to some analysts.

That may have reached a new low now. According to a report by Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, six former Florida State players have filed a lawsuit against Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton over some alleged unpaid NIL fees.

FSU players demand more than $1.5 million in unpaid money

“In a landmark filing, six former FSU basketball players are suing Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton over $1.5 million in unpaid NIL cash they say he promised them. The complaint details a team-wide boycott of a practice last season over the payments,” Dellenger reported.

Leonard Hamilton is the head basketball coach for Florida State University. NCAA, College League, USA basketball game between Florida State University and North Carolina State University at Lenovo Center, Raliegh, North Carolina

Former Sminoles Darin Green Jr., Josh Nickelberry, Primo Spears, Cam’Ron Fletcher, De’Ante Green, and Jalen Warley claim that Hamilton promised to pay them $250,000 each, and that didn’t happen.

Unsurprisingly, all of them transferred after the season, looking to make the most of their college eligibility and NIL deals while they still can. Needless to say, this doesn’t bode well for the program, and it will only fuel the fire of the never-ending debate about college athletes getting paid.

The Seminoles are 9-4 for the season, and they will now square off vs. Syracuse in a high-flying matchup, all while coach Hamilton tries not to lose focus on this situation.