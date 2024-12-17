NCAAB News: John Calipari, Arkansas eye top-3 prospect

During his days with the Kentucky Wildcats, John Calipari was infamous among opposing teams for his ability to land some of the best prospects in all of college basketball.

Now, he’s looking to replicate that same success with another SEC program. He hasn’t been around Arkansas for long, but he might be about to land an elite recruit for the Razorbacks.

According to a report by recruiting site On3, Calipari and his brass are eyeing five-star prospect Nate Ament, a 6-foot-9 small forward out of Virginia and the projected No. 3 player in his class.

Nate Ament discusses Arkansas’ interest

“Coach Chin (Coleman) and Coach Cal love coming up to see me,” Ament told On3. “They have a great coaching staff, you know Coach Cal is a renowned coach. So I’m just trying to feel them out still, and make sure I know what’s going on and how I’d fit in the system. You know he’s sent more players to the league than anybody and he’s an NBA coach in college, so that’s very enticing.”

John Calipari head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats

Ament will visit the Razorbacks, with coach Calipari trying to work his magic as a ‘one-and-done’ guru. Needless to say, he’s not going to be alone in his pursuit of this talent.

Per multiple reports, he’s also drawn interest from programs like Duke, Kansas State, and Coach Cal’s former team, Kentucky. He’s already visited Notre Dame, Texas, Louisville, and Tennessee, so nothingis imminent at this point.