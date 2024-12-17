Trending topics:
CBB

NCAAB News: John Calipari, Arkansas eye top-3 prospect

Arkansas coach John Calipari is trying to work his magic and get one of the best players in his class to join the Razorbacks.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach JOHN CALIPARI gives instructions during Arkansas s win over MD Eastern Shore at Bud Walton Arena.
© Brent Soule - ImagoArkansas Razorbacks head coach JOHN CALIPARI gives instructions during Arkansas s win over MD Eastern Shore at Bud Walton Arena.

By Ernesto Cova

During his days with the Kentucky Wildcats, John Calipari was infamous among opposing teams for his ability to land some of the best prospects in all of college basketball.

Now, he’s looking to replicate that same success with another SEC program. He hasn’t been around Arkansas for long, but he might be about to land an elite recruit for the Razorbacks.

According to a report by recruiting site On3, Calipari and his brass are eyeing five-star prospect Nate Ament, a 6-foot-9 small forward out of Virginia and the projected No. 3 player in his class.

Advertisement

Nate Ament discusses Arkansas’ interest

“Coach Chin (Coleman) and Coach Cal love coming up to see me,” Ament told On3. “They have a great coaching staff, you know Coach Cal is a renowned coach. So I’m just trying to feel them out still, and make sure I know what’s going on and how I’d fit in the system. You know he’s sent more players to the league than anybody and he’s an NBA coach in college, so that’s very enticing.”

John Calipari head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats

John Calipari head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats

Advertisement

Ament will visit the Razorbacks, with coach Calipari trying to work his magic as a ‘one-and-done’ guru. Needless to say, he’s not going to be alone in his pursuit of this talent.

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

see also

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

Per multiple reports, he’s also drawn interest from programs like Duke, Kansas State, and Coach Cal’s former team, Kentucky. He’s already visited Notre Dame, Texas, Louisville, and Tennessee, so nothingis imminent at this point.

Advertisement
ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

ALSO READ

Kaapo Kakko sends candid message to Rangers HC Peter Laviolette
NHL

Kaapo Kakko sends candid message to Rangers HC Peter Laviolette

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has four possible trade destinations
NBA

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has four possible trade destinations

NFL News: Jets WR Davante Adams sends strong warning to Buccaneers' Mike Evans￼￼
NFL

NFL News: Jets WR Davante Adams sends strong warning to Buccaneers' Mike Evans￼￼

David Benavidez drops a jaw-dropping prediction on Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez showdown
Boxing

David Benavidez drops a jaw-dropping prediction on Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez showdown

Better Collective Logo