NCAAB News: Coach K shockingly reveals the most beloved person in Duke history

It’s safe to say that one cannot write college basketball’s history without talking about Duke. Likewise, it’s impossible to talk about Duke without talking about Mike Krzyzewski.

The legendary ‘Coach K’ has been retired for a while now, but he continues to be a pillar to the Blue Devil community, not to mention one of the most beloved coaches of all time.

Nevertheless, as charismatic and respected as he was, he believes someone else was actually the most popular figure in program history. In a recent appearance on “The Penny Hardaway Show,” the retired coach tipped his hat to Memphis assistant coach Nolan Smith.

Coach K says Nolan Smith was the ‘Mayor of Duke’

“He became really a spokesperson for our program, and really became the mayor of Duke. He says (he was the most) beloved player, basketball player has ever played here,” Krzyzewski said.

December 22, 2021: Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski points during the NCAA, College League, USA Basketball game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. CSM Durham USA – ZUMAc04_ 20211223_zaf_c04_066

Nolan Smith reveals how Coach K changed his life

Smith was a first-round draft pick, but injuries cut his career short. That’s when his former coach reached out to him and encouraged him to get into coaching. Now, he’s a rising star as an assistant coach, and he’ll likely get a chance to call the shots for his own program soon:

“K kind of grabbed me, pull me aside one day as I was laying on the training table. He’s like, ‘Hey, I know you’re still trying to figure out your rehab, but I have a spot for you if you want to start your next career. I always thought you would be a great coach.‘ So when Coach K tells you that that pretty much gave me the green light to start my next career, when he got it kind of gassed me up and said, ‘Okay, I can do this.’ I will do it, especially with you,” Smith said.

Smith joined his coaching staff for six years, serving in multiple positions before he retired two years ago. Needless to say, that kind of experience prepared him for almost every challenge a young coach could come across.