NCAAB News: Expert explains why Ace Bailey might not be a star in the NBA

There’s no such thing as a ‘can’t-miss’ player in the NBA Draft. It surely looks like so, but we’ve seen countless projected stars fall short of expectations over and over.

Drafting is far from an exact science. There are many things that can influence a player’s career, from luck to maturity, all the way to health or being in the right environment.

That being said, Rutgers star Ace Bailey does look as close as it can be to a sure thing ahead of the NBA Draft. Even so, NBA analyst Morten Stig Jensen of Sports Illustrated isn’t that sure, especially because of his seemingly one-dimensional play.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NBA analyst reveals his biggest concern about Ace Bailey

“Does he pass enough? Can he offer something more than scoring? Both are fair concerns,” he wrote in his latest column. “The 6-foot-10 forward is nine games into his college career, which is still a small sample size, but he’s yet to really break through in any meaningful way.”

Ace Bailey #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights runs out the court before their game against the Texas A&M Aggies during the Players Era Festival basketball tournament at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 30, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement

Jensen continues by stating that as much as Bailey’s scoring averages are impressive for the college basketball standard, he doesn’t provide much more in other areas of the game:

Advertisement

“Bailey’s 17.9 points per game look fine if you follow the box score, but it’s taking him 15.2 shots to get there, and he hasn’t exactly been a pillar of efficiency, sporting a true-shooting of just 52.7% on the season. Making matters even more complicated is the fact that Bailey isn’t exactly helping out elsewhere,” he added. “He has gathered a total of just five assists on the season, spread out across 305 minutes, and has yet to produce two or more assists in a single game.”

Advertisement

see also 25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

Bailey was an elite shot-blocker in high school, but he hasn’t been as impactful as a rim protector against bigger, better, and more athletic competition. Even so, some of his flaws can definitely be coached out of his game, and he’s too talented to overlook.