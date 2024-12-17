Trending topics:
NBA

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving's worrying updates ahead of Dallas Mavericks game against Clippers

The Dallas Mavericks are set to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday in a critical NBA Western Conference matchup, but head coach Jason Kidd has offered worrying news regarding superstars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Kyrie Irving #11 and Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks react during the fourth quarter in Game Four of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at American Airlines Center
By Alejandro Lopez Vega

The Dallas Mavericks have found impressive consistency in recent weeks, winning 8 of their last 9 games to climb to fourth place in the NBA Western Conference standings. However, the team now faces troubling news regarding Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving ahead of a pivotal clash against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Dallas Morning News reporter Mike Curtis revealed that head coach Jason Kidd shared concerning updates about the Mavericks’ two superstars: Neither Doncic nor Kyrie Irving participated in Tuesday’s practice due to physical issues.

Luka Doncic, coming off a remarkable 45-point, 11-rebound, 13-assist performance against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, is now dealing with a left heel contusion. Fortunately, it is unrelated to the wrist injury that sidelined him for five games at the end of November.

Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving, who contributed in the same victory over Golden State, sat out Tuesday’s practice due to right shoulder soreness. While neither issue appears to be overly serious, the Mavericks have yet to release an official update on their status for Thursday’s game.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks talks with head coach Jason Kidd in the first half of the NBA In-Season Tournament game against the LA Clippers at American Airlines Center on November 10, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.

The good news for Dallas

Amid concerns surrounding the physical conditions of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, the Dallas Mavericks received some positive updates. According to Mike Curtis, two key players returned to practice on Tuesday after recovering from their respective issues.

Maxi Kleber has recovered from a fractured rib that sidelined him for the last three games, while Naji Marshall, who missed the Golden State game due to illness, has also returned to full practice. These reinforcements provide head coach Jason Kidd with much-needed depth and flexibility, particularly as the team navigates this crucial stretch of the season.

The Mavericks’ next challenges

The Mavericks’ impressive winning streak—8 victories in their last 9 games—has propelled them to fourth place in the competitive Western Conference standings with a 17-9 record. They now trail only the Oklahoma City Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies, and Houston Rockets in the race for the top spots.

However, Dallas cannot afford to relax. The Western Conference remains tight, with several teams hot on their heels, including the Los Angeles Clippers. Currently sitting in ninth place with a 15-12 record, the Clippers are eager to close the gap and strengthen their playoff aspirations.

The Mavericks will face the Clippers in consecutive matchups at the American Airlines Center on Thursday and Saturday night, two key games that could have significant implications for the standings.

