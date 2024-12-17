A’ja Wilson’s triumphant message after signing one of the ‘richest’ deals with Nike

A’ja Wilson has made waves in the world of women’s basketball, securing one of the “richest” endorsement deals in the league with Nike, as reported by ESPN. The Las Vegas Aces star signed a six-year contract extension, and she had the best response to the deal on her social media.

The 28-year-old star posted a series of photos celebrating the occasion, along with a fitting message: “Just do it x6,” accompanied by a set of emojis and the caption “Top Tier Blessings.”

Wilson, who was named to Nike’s roster of signature athletes in May, will launch her own signature shoe, the “A’One,” in spring 2025, just before the WNBA season kicks off. This new deal places her alongside other top WNBA stars like 2024 No. 1 draft pick Caitlin Clark, USC’s JuJu Watkins, and Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu in terms of endorsement earnings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The specific terms of the deal were not disclosed, but, according to ESPN, ranks among the highest-paid shoe endorsements for women’s basketball players, reflecting the increasing value of top-tier female athletes in the market.

Advertisement

A’ja Wilson’s Instagram story

Advertisement

In that sense, Clark’s own contract with Nike, signed back in April, could serve as a reference. According to reports, the Indiana Fever star signed an eight-year, $28 million deal with the brand. So, it’s likely that Wilson is earning similar figures.

Advertisement

see also WNBA News: Caitlin Clark reacts to Indiana Fever teammate’s honor on Instagram

Wilson, one of the six WNBA stars with a signature show

On the other hand, Wilson’s signature shoe, the “A’One,” will be a major draw for fans and collectors alike when it releases in 2025.The exact details and features of the shoe remain under wraps, but it promises to reflect her style of play and personality, as she has always showcased a great sense of fashion.

Wilson is only one of the six active WNBA players with a signature shoe deal, alongside Sabrina Ionescu and Clark (Nike), Breanna Stewart (Puma), Sydney Colson (Creative Control), and Angel Reese (Reebook).

Advertisement