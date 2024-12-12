NCAAB News: John Calipari makes shocking admission about Adou Thiero

The Arkansas Razorbacks needed some big performances to beat No. 14 Michigan Wolverines in the Big Apple. John Calipari knew how crucial it was to win the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday night.

The Razorbacks rallied in the second half. They turned a 15-point deficit into an 18-point lead, and while the Wolverines rallied, they still hung on to get a one-point win.

Notably, Calipari knows that, as much as their defense was crucial, especially down the stretch, this wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for Adu Thiero’s heroics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

John Calipari admits Adu Thiero shouldn’t have played vs. Michigan

“Adou shouldn’t have played today. He had the flu. I begged him, ‘Please give us 10 minutes.’ And then I played him probably 20. But he gave four offensive rebounds up in the end because he couldn’t walk. I’m just happy we fought and got by it,” the coach said.

Advertisement

Thiero wound up scoring 13 points with four rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes. Despite his illness, he still knocked down six of his nine shots from the floor.

Advertisement

“We have not been healthy. Today, Adou Thiero should not have played. Was anybody at our shootaround? He couldn’t go in the shootaround,” the coach added.

Advertisement

see also 25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

At the end of the day, that’s what it takes to be great in this industry. The Razorbacks got their eighth win of the season, and Thiero further cemented himself as one of Calipari’s go-to guys.